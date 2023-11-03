Today (Nov. 3), Megan Thee Stallion marked her official return to wax with “Cobra,” a bass-heavy cut that was produced by Bankroll Got It, Derrick Milano, and Shawn “Source” Jarrett. The track saw the Houston talent coming clean to fans about her battles with mental health, reliance on alcohol, and what led to a relationship breakup.

“I got problems, never thought a b**ch like me would ever hit rock bottom, man, I miss my parents, way too anxious, always cancel my plans, pulled up, caught him cheatin’, gettin’ his d**k sucked in the same spot I’m sleepin’, lord, give me a break, I don’t know how much more of this s**t I can take, how long you been worried ’bout me, tellin’ people that’s not me? Honestly, it kinda feel like you plottin’, watchin’, why is you speakin’ on me at my lowest when you acted like you ain’t noticed?”

“Cobra” came with a Douglas Bernardt-directed visual that showed Thee Stallion delivering her transparent lyrics from the mouth of a CGI-generated snake. She could also be seen breaking out in synchronized moves with a crew of dancers.