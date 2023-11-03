Today (Nov. 3), Megan Thee Stallion marked her official return to wax with “Cobra,” a bass-heavy cut that was produced by Bankroll Got It, Derrick Milano, and Shawn “Source” Jarrett. The track saw the Houston talent coming clean to fans about her battles with mental health, reliance on alcohol, and what led to a relationship breakup.
“I got problems, never thought a b**ch like me would ever hit rock bottom, man, I miss my parents, way too anxious, always cancel my plans, pulled up, caught him cheatin’, gettin’ his d**k sucked in the same spot I’m sleepin’, lord, give me a break, I don’t know how much more of this s**t I can take, how long you been worried ’bout me, tellin’ people that’s not me? Honestly, it kinda feel like you plottin’, watchin’, why is you speakin’ on me at my lowest when you acted like you ain’t noticed?”
“Cobra” came with a Douglas Bernardt-directed visual that showed Thee Stallion delivering her transparent lyrics from the mouth of a CGI-generated snake. She could also be seen breaking out in synchronized moves with a crew of dancers.
Since the video’s release, Megan’s fans have provided an outpouring of support for the Tina Snow talent. “Meg was able to utilize art to such a high degree,” said Twitter user MarquiseDavon. “The use of rock music is historically rebellious and feels the same here… The shedding of skin, paparazzi, and her lyricism is immaculate.”
Another user, DaricCott, added, “The visuals… The people filming and taking photos of her while she sheds her skin represents her being under the scrutiny of the public eye while simply living her life like any other human.” Many others agreed by giving unique takes on the song, Megan’s life, and how toxic the industry can be as a whole. Check out some additional reactions to “Cobra” below.
The visuals… the people filming and taking photos of her while she sheds her skin (goes through her journey) represents her being under the scrutiny of the public eye while simply living her life like any other human.— Daric L. Cottingham, M.A. (@DaricCott) November 3, 2023
“We must shed our past over and over again” - Meg #Cobra
“Damn, I finally see it, I'm killin' myself, when bitches would die to be me”— red da redz (@shes_rADIAnt) November 3, 2023
Ate that RIGHT ON UP! #cobra
Megan is being vulnerable & RAW #Cobra. Talking about depression, suicidaI thoughts, relationship problems & mental health while serving KUNT??! pic.twitter.com/YkUjmWWGKO— Drebae (@Drebae_) November 3, 2023
good morning and happy universal cobra day. i literally cannot get over this song, it’s changed the trajectory of my life and i’m so serious about that. pic.twitter.com/O3vwDJeevU— ♡🦇 (@sadhotgirI) November 3, 2023
TW: self harm— Daric L. Cottingham, M.A. (@DaricCott) November 3, 2023
“Yes, I'm very depressed.
How can somebody so blessed wanna slit the wrist?”
Meg so real for that because um same .. I appreciate her candidness about her mental health because it’s truly relatable.#COBRA
megan thee stallion perfectly expressed how absolutely heartbreaking it is to feel like you are a resource and that alone. how dehumanizing it can be to fill that role. i am so happy she shared this, so many people can find healing here https://t.co/oei9o6CE19— 5hahem aka Dr. Durag (@shaTIRED) November 3, 2023
I love that Megan Thee Stallion’s new song is about shedding her past like a cobra sheds it’s skin. She speaks on suicidal ideation, depression, grief. I love that she brings awareness to mental health.— 40 Kal ♍️ (@KayNicole__) November 3, 2023
Y’all: all women rap about is sex— Cult of Personality (@19Phranchize) November 3, 2023
(Meg the stallion releases Cobra)
Y’all: ion wanna hear about your experiences or trauma
Dawg….
I'm going to always ride for Meg because people don't understand what that type of grief does to your mind, body and spirit. Losing your family, having to grieve in the public eye and still have to meet obligations and perform like its nothing? Many people would fold. #COBRA— DOM 🪄 (@fairybrandmuva_) November 3, 2023
I think the visual made hella sense considering shes shedding an old life and bringing herself into a new one. The cobra/snake symbolism matches the lyrics. She’s literally saying the old skin she was in was killing her and she had to go into hiding to reveal a better self. https://t.co/c0hAZWxxQi— CimónAlisa🕯 (@thecimonalisa) November 3, 2023
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
Ashanti surprises Nelly with a birthday party
GloRilla turns up in new visual for "Pop It"
Trending
REVOLT WORLD: Hip Hop without limits
If you missed REVOLT WORLD, we got you with this recap. We Are Hip Hop featuring appearances from Yung Miami, Jeezy, YG, Brittany Renner, Trina, G Herbo, DJ EFN, N.O.R.E., Jason Lee, and more! Presented by Walmart.
Jim Jones gives us the 10/27-10/29 weekend weather | 'Drip Report'
The Weavahman is back! On this all-new episode of “Drip Report,” Jim Jones gets us right with the Oct. 27 – Oct. 29 weekend forecast. Watch here!
How to make flavorful grilled swordfish with mango habanero sauce | 'On The Menu'
Chef Alex Hill is back and showing us how to make delicious grilled swordfish with mango habanero sauce, paired with a tasty mocktail made with Pure Leaf Unsweetened Iced Tea. Brought to you by Pure Leaf.
Who are the Top 10 greatest rappers of all time? | 'The Great Debate'
Hosted by Brian “B.Dot” Miller, “The Great Debate” brings together Trina, Symba, Tierra Whack, and Rob Markman as they discuss hip hop’s brightest stars and decide on the genre’s Top 10 artists of all time. In celebration of hip hop’s 50th birthday and live from REVOLT WORLD, it’s a thrilling debate hip hop lovers truly do not want to miss. Presented by Ally.
How to make a savory lamb burger paired with tzatziki sauce | 'On The Menu'
In this mouthwatering episode of “On The Menu,” chef Alex Hill shows us how to make a delicious lamb burger topped with homemade tzatziki sauce and quick-pickled red onions, served on a toasted brioche bun. Brought to you by Pure Leaf.
Jim Jones gives us the 10/20-10/22 weekend weather | 'Drip Report'
The Weavahman is back! On this all-new episode of “Drip Report,” Jim Jones gets us right with the Oct. 20 – Oct. 22 weekend forecast. Watch here!
Pheelz talks expressing himself through music & his biggest inspirations | 'On In 5'
On this all-new episode of “On In 5,” multitalented Nigerian artist Pheelz opens up about waiting for his opportunity to fully express himself through music, his inspirations and emotions, and the musical icons he grew up admiring. Watch!
BNXN talks leaving IT for music, linking with Wizkid, going viral & new album | 'On In 5'
For this all-new episode of “On In 5,” singer-songwriter BNXN discusses his journey from IT to music, finding his voice and originality, linking up with Wizkid for their hits “Mood” and “Many Ways,” and what fans can expect from him this year — including a new album. Watch the full episode here!
Tiffany Haddish on therapy, wild fan interactions & the upcoming 'Haunted Mansion' movie | 'The Jason Lee Show'
On this all-new episode of “The Jason Lee Show,” the one and only Tiffany Haddish sits for a must-watch conversation about wild interactions with fans, her new movie ‘Haunted Mansion,’ bringing her therapist on dates, and being present. Watch the hilarious interview here.
Kareem Cook talks growing up in The Bronx, studying at Duke & networking | 'The Blackprint with Detavio Samuels'
On this all-new episode of “The Blackprint with Detavio Samuels,” the host and REVOLT CEO sits down with Kareem Cook. Throughout the introspective episode, Cook talks growing up in The Bronx, studying at Duke and being nervous to be in the South at the time, network vs. education, taking advantage of your opportunities, and connecting with Debbie Allen. Watch!
Million meals, one mission: State Farm & Hawks unite for Atlanta | 'REVOLT Black News'
In this episode of “REVOLT Black News Weekly,” we dive deep into the collaborative efforts of State Farm Insurance and the Atlanta Hawks. Watch!
Best chef's kiss | 'Bet on Black'
“Bet on Black” is back with an all-new season! Watch as judges Pinky Cole, Bun B, Van Lathan, and Target’s Melanie Gatewood-Hall meet new contestants and hear pitches from entrepreneurs Saucy D and Chef Diva Dawg.
Usher opens up about fatherhood, divorce, and carrying on the R&B torch | 'REVOLT Black News'
In this week’s episode of “REVOLT Black News Weekly,” we sit down with R&B superstar Usher for an in-depth conversation about his prolific 30-year career. The talent reflects on his rise to fame as a teenager, becoming an R&B heartthrob, transitioning to more mature music as he grew older and more.
Get rich by investing wisely | 'Maconomics'
Ross Mac takes us on a journey live at REVOLT WORLD for a discussion on changing our relationship with money and breaking generational curses to gain generational wealth. Brought to you by State Farm.
2023 REVOLT WORLD's day 2 took it to a new level with Jeezy, "Caresha Please," Don Toliver, and more
The energy remained high at the Atlanta event on Saturday (Sept. 23).
Yung Miami talks the growth of "Caresha Please" & an important lesson Diddy taught her at REVOLT WORLD
Ahead of the live taping of “Caresha Please” at REVOLT WORLD, Yung Miami discussed the hit show, not expecting its rapid growth, and Diddy. Get into the exclusive chat below!
YG reveals he’s ended his 4HUNNID music label
During his “Big Facts” Live panel at REVOLT WORLD on Sunday (Sept. 24), YG opened about why he decided to terminate his 4HUNNID label and more.
2023 REVOLT WORLD's day 3: Young M.A, LaRussell, "Black Girl Stuff," and more cap off an amazing weekend
The final day of the inaugural event was no less action-packed thanks to high-energy competitions, live show broadcasts, and vital discussions on Black success.
Beyoncé's "Renaissance World Tour" concert film announcement puts fans in frenzy mode
‘Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé’ will be coming to theaters on Friday, Dec. 1.
These media powerhouses unite to tell the unfiltered truth about why owning our narrative matters
During the inaugural REVOLT WORLD, REVOLT CEO Detavio Samuels hosted a fireside chat with Caroline Wanga, chief executive ofﬁcer (CEO) of ESSENCE, and Jason Lee, founder of Hollywood Unlocked, to discuss the reason Black voices need to be at the forefront of storytelling when it comes to sharing the many facets of Black culture.