On Thursday (June 22), Stormzy returned with a new visual for “Toxic Trait,” an infectious offering that features Fredo and boasts production from Dave. The drill-inspired cut sees the South London talent admitting certain flaws while reminding listeners of his ongoing success.
“Still gonna take these pics and smile, what I pay for the kitchen towel, careful, my bro, that’s an AP ashtray, man’s gotta ash this spliff in style, call me Big Michael, Muhammad Ali, they were gassed up, now they’re runnin’ on E, I’ve been outside, since summer ’03, now my new girl’s got more money than me, what’s my toxic trait? If I see a boy with the same kettle as me, then I toss that thing in the safe, won’t wear it again, ’cause you made it bait… Tell Greta to ‘llow me, I know that my carbon footprint’s large…”
The Femi Ladi-directed video goes the creative route by showing different variations of Stormzy bringing his lyrics to life. Fredo eventually joins his peer following a humorous therapy session interlude. Cameos from the likes of Alison Hammond and Ivorian Doll can also be spotted throughout.
“Toxic Trait” is the first official drop from Stormzy since his third studio LP, This Is What I Mean, which made landfall back in November 2022. That body of work consisted of 12 tracks and additional features from Sampha, Black Sherif, Amaarae, Ms Banks, Ayra Starr, and more. The project was notable for its more experimental content, as Stormzy utilized gospel, R&B, and other genres for the majority of the release. Ultimately, that departure proved to be a success, as This Is What I Mean both landed the artist his third consecutive No. 1 on the U.K. Albums Chart and earned a silver certification. Press play on “Toxic Trait” below.
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
Listen to Coi Leray's new album, 'COI'
Young Thug unveils new album 'BUSINESS IS BUSINESS'
Lil Tjay reflects on "June 22nd" in new video
Wiz Khalifa turns up in "Referral" video
Trending
Family and friends to gather for Ms. Jacky Oh's final homegoing service in California
Last weekend, loved ones paid their respects to Ms. Jacky Oh in a service held in Atlanta.
Watch Coco Jones cover Brandy's classic bop "Full Moon" | 'The Link Up'
“The Link Up” is back! This Black Music Month, join REVOLT and Xfinity as we honor Black culture and Black music with the help of the one and only Coco Jones. In episode one, watch Coco’s full cover performance of Brandy’s classic “Full Moon.”
Coco Jones collabs with rising musicians to celebrate Black Music Month in "The Link Up" season 2
Amber Riley on her "Glee" fame, growing up in Compton & dealing with anxiety | 'The Jason Lee Show'
Amber Riley appears on this all-new episode of “The Jason Lee Show” for a juicy conversation about her dating life, “Glee” contributing to her battle with anxiety, fame, growing up in Compton, her family dynamics and much more. Watch!