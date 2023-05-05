Earlier today (May 5), Stormzy unveiled a new visual for “Need You,” an Ayra Starr and Tendai-assisted cut that’s taken from his latest album, This Is What I Mean. Produced by Tendai, P2J, Tempoe, Juls, and PRGRSHN, the amapiano-esque offering sees the South London star in a warm conversation with an ex-lover.

“I heard the news ’bout the guy you’re datin’, you see my new girl, she’s fire, baby, and you don’t care much and I ain’t hatin’, you said you need time, but I ain’t waitin’, the ball’s in your court, aight, I fall short, said we’d be friends, it’s all talk, I know all your flaws, I know your four walls, you know my… I’m bеin’ silly, but you know that I had you for life, I get you any bag you like, comе on, it’s light, hopin’ that that your bumpin’ in to me when you’re plannin’ your night, I’m just glad you’re alright…”

The clip comes courtesy of JM Films and shows Stormzy enjoying a trippy connection with his love interest (played by Starr) in a nightclub. Tendai makes his appearance as a singer on stage.

This Is What I Mean made landfall in November of 2022 with additional assists from Amaarae, Black Sherif, Ms Banks, Sampha, NAO, India.Arie, and more. The album was a departure from Stormzy’s harder grime and hip hop origins with elements of soul, gospel, and more throughout. This Is What I Mean received both critical and commercial acclaim, landing at the top of the U.K. Albums charts and crossing the silver certification mark. In addition to the aforementioned release, last year also saw the “Shut Up” star contributing to Knucks’ ALPHA PLACE standout “Die Hard.”

Press play on Stormzy’s “Need You” video below. If you missed it, you can stream This Is What I Mean in full here.