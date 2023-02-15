Photo: Screenshot from Cozz’s “F**k Being Friends” video
By Regina Cho
  /  02.15.2023

Cozz has a new message for the lovers. Yesterday (Feb. 14), the Dreamville signee shared his “F**k Being Friends” track, a bold new offering which he paired with the message: “Dedicate this song to your crush.” In the accompanying visual directed by Ahlyia Rios, Cozz lets the bars do the talking as he raps about a sticky situationship:

“Sugary water, nasty a** sugary water, you callin’ me daddy, might slip and give you my daughter/ Other n***a had you on the side when you should be a starter/ You should be a starter because you top five and you not five, and that’s with you without trying/ Girl, you the bomb, how could I say you’re not mine/ So don’t be surprised when I’m blowing up your phone during times I did you wrong and straighten things like a hot iron”

The “Knock Tha Hustle” rapper’s last solo project was 2021’s Fortunate EP, a seven-track offering with a feature from YG. More recently, he dished out several showstopping verses on D-Day: A Gangsta Grillz Mixtape, Dreamville’s 2022 collaboration project with DJ Drama. In terms of guest features, he has provided appearances on collaborations like “Play Games Witchu” by Ohana Bam, “Give N Go” by Smoke DZA, “Eye To Eye” by Lute, and most recently, “On Go” by Price.

In a previous interview with REVOLT, Cozz spoke about the intentions behind the music he has been putting out recently. “You see where my head is at a little bit. It’s doing what it’s supposed to do, this is the first step back. We’re gonna keep pushing this, boom. Sooner or later, we’ll be ready for the second EP. We’re going to keep pushing,” he said.”

Be sure to press play on Cozz’s brand new “F**k Being Friends” music video down below.

