Photo: “All Love/Jaded” video screenshot
By Regina Cho
  /  09.16.2022

Earlier this year, the entire Dreamville camp — Ari Lennox, JID, Bas, EARTHGANG, Cozz, Lute, and Omen — connected with the legendary DJ Drama for D-Day: A Gangsta Grillz Mixtape. To keep the momentum going, Cozz dropped off the official music video for his standout “Big Trouble (Freestyle)” shortly afterwards.

Yesterday (Sept. 15), the respected LA native decided it’s time for another freestyle of his own and dropped off his “All Love/Jaded (Freestyle)” video. In the new Ahlyia Rios-directed clip, Cozz puts his own twist over two Drake fan-favorites, starting off with “Love All” from Certified Lover Boy:

Look, yeah, first brunch at HQ, it felt like that I always knew you, after the night I knew there was something more special to you/ That anybody I’ve dated, you didn’t leave my mind, I was glad with you stayin’/ You said you couldn’t focus with me ’round because I’m somethin’ like a vacation, but somehow you was still always willin’ to take it/ You was makin’ drives daily to see the boy, I enjoyed that

Last year saw Cozz’s Fortunate EP, which boasted seven tracks and a sole feature from YG. Leading up to the release, he prepped fans with singles like the title track and “Addicted.” His last official full-length body of work was 2018’s Effected, and before that was his well-received debut, Cozz & Effect. In the meantime, he could be heard dishing out show-stopping verses on the infamous Revenge of the Dreamers 3 compilation. On that set, he handles “LamboTruck” with Reason and Childish Major, as well as “1993” with J. Cole, JID, EarthGang, Buddy, and Smino and more.

Be sure to press play on Cozz’s brand new “All Love/Jaded (Freestyle)” video down below.

