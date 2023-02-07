Photo: Cover art for Price’s “ON GO” single
By Regina Cho
  /  02.07.2023

Price closed out last year with a bang by dropping off his CRAPS & CAROLS EP during the final days of 2022. Since then, he has already hit the ground running this year with his “NO SLEEP IN THE CITY” single featuring G Perico. Today (Feb. 7), the Los Angeles rapper builds his momentum with “ON GO,” a brand new follow-up track equipped with an assist from Cozz. On the song, Price shows off his flow over a self-produced beat: 

“Yeah, I’m back with a vengeance this time we need wealth, thankful I don’t wake up and question myself/ Treat life like the crap table with my last, you know I’ma put 100 on me/ Did this verse no shirts until I got it down to a T, made it off the field, you couldn’t walk in these cleats/ Barely getting sleep means all in Manhattan beach, went from watching Mase to me really speaking with Diddy/ F**k y’all pity, there ain’t no sleep in the city”

Just prior to the aforementioned CRAPS & CAROLS project was The Price EP. That body of work boasted appearances from Wale, Big K.R.I.T., Wyclef Jean, and Elhae with an all-star roster of Grammy award-winning producers like Hazebanga, DJ Camper, and Rance 1500 working behind the boards. 

Cozz’s last project was 2021’s Fortunate EP, a seven-track offering with a sole feature from YG. Outside of his solo releases, he has been busy providing guest verses on recent collaborations like “Play Games Witchu” by Ohana Bam, “Give N Go” by Smoke DZA, and “Eye To Eye” by Lute. 

Be sure to press play on Price’s brand new “ON GO” music video featuring Cozz down below.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Logic recruits Norah Jones for "Paradise II"

By Jon Powell
  /  02.07.2023

Joyce Wrice has some “Bittersweet Goodbyes” in new visual

By Regina Cho
  /  02.07.2023

Eminem's daughter announces engagement on social media

By Jon Powell
  /  02.07.2023

Moneybagg Yo shuts down Hollywood for exclusive BreadGang Label launch

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.06.2023

Benny The Butcher announces new album with Hit-Boy

By DJ First Class
  /  02.06.2023

50 Cent autographs vinyls for 'Get Rich Or Die Tryin' anniversary

By DJ First Class
  /  02.06.2023

Enchanting opens up about "Love S**t" in latest single

By Regina Cho
  /  02.06.2023

Tony Yayo returns with new visual for "Clown You When You're Down"

By Jon Powell
  /  02.06.2023

JAY-Z says "GOD DID" Grammy performance was "for hip hop"

By DJ First Class
  /  02.06.2023

JAY-Z and Rakim have iconic run-in backstage at the 2023 Grammys

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.06.2023

SAINt JHN is "Overstimulated" in latest single

By Regina Cho
  /  02.06.2023

Diamond Platnumz drops off new visual for "Zuwena"

By Jon Powell
  /  02.06.2023

DMX's daughter to release docuseries promoting drug addiction awareness

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.06.2023

DJ Drama says Pusha T's Gangsta Grillz mixtape might win a Grammy

By DJ First Class
  /  02.06.2023

Check out Olumide's latest visual for "Toxic In The City"

By Jon Powell
  /  02.06.2023
View More
Tags in this article:
Tags
Cozz
New Music
Price
Rap
Singles

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Logic recruits Norah Jones for "Paradise II"

By Jon Powell
  /  02.07.2023

Joyce Wrice has some “Bittersweet Goodbyes” in new visual

By Regina Cho
  /  02.07.2023

Eminem's daughter announces engagement on social media

By Jon Powell
  /  02.07.2023

Moneybagg Yo shuts down Hollywood for exclusive BreadGang Label launch

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.06.2023

Benny The Butcher announces new album with Hit-Boy

By DJ First Class
  /  02.06.2023

50 Cent autographs vinyls for 'Get Rich Or Die Tryin' anniversary

By DJ First Class
  /  02.06.2023

Enchanting opens up about "Love S**t" in latest single

By Regina Cho
  /  02.06.2023

Tony Yayo returns with new visual for "Clown You When You're Down"

By Jon Powell
  /  02.06.2023

JAY-Z says "GOD DID" Grammy performance was "for hip hop"

By DJ First Class
  /  02.06.2023

JAY-Z and Rakim have iconic run-in backstage at the 2023 Grammys

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.06.2023

SAINt JHN is "Overstimulated" in latest single

By Regina Cho
  /  02.06.2023

Diamond Platnumz drops off new visual for "Zuwena"

By Jon Powell
  /  02.06.2023

DMX's daughter to release docuseries promoting drug addiction awareness

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.06.2023

DJ Drama says Pusha T's Gangsta Grillz mixtape might win a Grammy

By DJ First Class
  /  02.06.2023

Check out Olumide's latest visual for "Toxic In The City"

By Jon Powell
  /  02.06.2023
View More

Trending
The Jason Lee Show

La La Anthony & Da'Vinchi talk dating rumors & working with 50 Cent | 'The Jason Lee Show'

“The Jason Lee Show” is back with another exciting episode. For this installment, “BMF” stars La ...
By REVOLT
  /  02.01.2023
The Jason Lee Show

Blueface & Chrisean Rock talk arrests, threesomes & marriage | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Blueface and Chrisean Rock appear for episode two of “The Jason Lee Show.” The controversial ...
By REVOLT
  /  01.25.2023
Big Facts

Funny Marco on his viral pranks, Kansas City & interviewing Boosie Badazz | 'Big Facts'

In the season three premiere, Funny Marco sits down with the “Big Facts” crew to ...
By REVOLT
  /  02.02.2023
News

Curated by Questlove, the 2023 Grammys hip hop tribute was one for the ages

The 50th-anniversary celebration saw appearances from Run-DMC, Busta Rhymes, Missy Elliott, and more.
By Jon Powell
  /  02.05.2023
View More