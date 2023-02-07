Price closed out last year with a bang by dropping off his CRAPS & CAROLS EP during the final days of 2022. Since then, he has already hit the ground running this year with his “NO SLEEP IN THE CITY” single featuring G Perico. Today (Feb. 7), the Los Angeles rapper builds his momentum with “ON GO,” a brand new follow-up track equipped with an assist from Cozz. On the song, Price shows off his flow over a self-produced beat:

“Yeah, I’m back with a vengeance this time we need wealth, thankful I don’t wake up and question myself/ Treat life like the crap table with my last, you know I’ma put 100 on me/ Did this verse no shirts until I got it down to a T, made it off the field, you couldn’t walk in these cleats/ Barely getting sleep means all in Manhattan beach, went from watching Mase to me really speaking with Diddy/ F**k y’all pity, there ain’t no sleep in the city”

Just prior to the aforementioned CRAPS & CAROLS project was The Price EP. That body of work boasted appearances from Wale, Big K.R.I.T., Wyclef Jean, and Elhae with an all-star roster of Grammy award-winning producers like Hazebanga, DJ Camper, and Rance 1500 working behind the boards.

Cozz’s last project was 2021’s Fortunate EP, a seven-track offering with a sole feature from YG. Outside of his solo releases, he has been busy providing guest verses on recent collaborations like “Play Games Witchu” by Ohana Bam, “Give N Go” by Smoke DZA, and “Eye To Eye” by Lute.

Be sure to press play on Price’s brand new “ON GO” music video featuring Cozz down below.