Back in May, Knucks blessed the masses with his latest body of work, ALPHA PLACE, a 13-song offering with assists from SL, Stormzy, Youngs Teflon, M1llionz, Ragz Originale, and more. The project peaked at No. 3 on U.K.’s Official Albums chart, becoming the highest of his career to date.

Today (Dec. 9), the North London emcee has decided to liberate a deluxe edition of ALPHA PLACE with two extra songs, including the September drop “Lucious” with Kwengface. The other addition, “Don’t Look Up,” is a self-produced effort that’s centered around Knucks’ trust in the powers that be, particularly in regard to the COVID-19 pandemic:

“If the government said, ‘Don’t look up,’ are you liftin’ your head like your nose was buss? Did you question when they told you stuff? In the bros we trust, when the world stopped and they closed the clubs, was you still ouchea when they opened up? Who’s locked if they controllin’ us? Me or the bros in cuffs? Feel like I’ve been told enough, this corona stuff, had the gloves on when I’m rollin’ shop, now it’s jab after jab like I’m goin’ to box…”

In addition to the upgraded offering, fans are also able to check out a new trailer for KNUCKLES, which will be released in conjunction with YouTube Music and Untold Studios. Directed by Lauren Luxenberg and Alfie Barker, the short film takes inspiration from ALPHA PLACE and will be based on both Knucks‘ upbringing and present career:

“KNUCKLES is a personal short film about friendship and community. We look back to Knucks’ childhood growing up in Kilburn and his time away in Nigeria — told through voices of his friends, family and collaborators.”

Press play on both ALPHA PLACE (Deluxe) and the aforementioned trailer for KNUCKLES (out Dec. 19) below.