Back in May, Knucks unveiled his latest project ALPHA PLACE, a 13-song offering with additional features from Venna, SL, Youngs Teflon, M1llionz, Shaé Universe, Sainte, Ragz Originale, Stormzy, and Lex Amor. Today (Sept. 9), the Kilburn talent returns with a new single titled “Lucious,” which features Kwengface and is named after Terrence Howard’s infamous “Empire” character. Produced by Carns Hill and Dayo Moshood, “Lucious” sees Knucks rapping about his current life post-success:

“At the top on my own, right where I’m supposed to be, labels tryna offer me dough, that’s how it’s supposed to be, I was like ‘cute’ right under her post, but now she postin’ me, if I ain’t yet considered the GOAT, then I’m close to be, I must be, stand up guy, you can trust me, mandem lyin’ like Jussie, catch me in a lie, you can cuff me, f**k it, Lucious Lyon on f**kery, these yutes all like to discuss me, no suit and tie, you can buck me, if you’re gonna use my lines, do it properly…”

“Lucious” also comes with a matching visual courtesy of LX. The clip begins with a shot of Knucks walking out of his residence to find himself being filmed by phone-wielding paparazzi. Themes surrounding fame and what it brings remain prominent throughout, with Knucks being offered a variety of contracts and speaking to the media. A masked Kwengface makes his appearance to prepare an army for battle.

In a recent interview with British GQ, Knucks opened up about how it feels to be a respected artist amongst his peers:

“The guys that I’m starting to sit next to now, they came out before me and were known before me … Now I’m kind of considered one of them, but I’m also considered one of the newer guys as well. I like the position and I honestly couldn’t have asked for a better one.”

Press play on “Lucious” below.