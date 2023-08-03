As previously reported by REVOLT, the second season of Issa Rae’s “Rap Sh!t” was scheduled to premiere in August. Today (Aug. 3), it’s been announced that the show was delayed as a result of the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes taking place in Hollywood.
“The tour has been postponed until Nov. 9,” said a message on the Instagram account for Hoorae Media, which makes a reference to the upcoming plot. “We want everyone to celebrate the new season together, including the actors, writers, creators, crew, and everyone who made season two possible. We promise the music is [fire] and season two is worth the wait.” The season will now conclude with its finale Dec. 21.
Starring Aida Osman, KaMillion, Jonica Booth, Devon Terrell, RJ Cyler, Ashlei Sharpe Chestnut, and Jaboukie Young-White, “Rap Sh!t” is about two Miami rappers who form a group together — a premise that is loosely based on the rise of City Girls’ JT and Yung Miami, both of whom act as co-executive producers for the hit series. Other artists like Megan Thee Stallion, Cardi B, Tierra Whack, Noname, Rapsody, and Azealia Banks have also been named as influences.
“I came up with the show while we were doing season five [of ‘Insecure‘], and it’s always been gestating in my mind. I always wanted to do a show in the music world, so I was like, ‘What’s a show that I want to watch right now that feels fun, of the moment, and that’s a reflection of the culture right now?'” said Rae in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter. “I saw these comments from a prominent producer about female rappers and how all they rap about is their vaginas, to say it euphemistically, and I thought that was so unfair. So I thought let me start telling this story now.”
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
Gunna delivers new visual for "rodeo dr"
Trending
Kingsford cookout | 'Ambassadors of Smoke'
In episode two of “Ambassadors of Smoke,” we take it to the backyard, where the grillers open up on family, tradition, and their favorite cookout memories, all while enjoying some great food along the way. Watch now!
Memphis in May | 'Ambassadors of Smoke'
In our first episode of “Ambassadors of Smoke,” Alex Hill traverses the grounds of Memphis in May — one of the country’s biggest barbecue competitions — where she talks to the grillers about our history in the culinary craft, and how Kingsford and Preserve the Pit are helping to maintain that legacy and supporting others in doing so.
Shyne reveals the real reason he no longer blames Diddy for his imprisonment
“I don’t really blame that on [Diddy] now as much as I did then,” Shyne began. “Because I did go through a stage of bitterness.”
Coco Jones collabs with rising musicians to celebrate Black Music Month in "The Link Up" season 2
Coco Jones joins forces with rising Black stars to cover "Real Love" | 'The Link Up'
For this episode of “The Link Up,” Coco Jones delivers a modern twist on an R&B classic with her cover of “Real Love.” Powered by Xfinity. Watch!
Coco Jones collaborates with Black musicians you need to know for "The Link Up" season 2
Tina Turner was more than the Queen of Rock 'n' Roll, she was the blueprint for Black women
For Black History Month and beyond, we honor Tina Turner, our shining star who never allowed the ways of the world to dim her light.
Web3 | NFT tickets will change the way we experience music festivals forever
NFT tickets allow us to memorialize music festivals as a staple in history with a digital asset that will last for a lifetime. Read up!
Sean Paul: Dancehall and reggae are a part of Jamaica's DNA and a way to show the world who we are
Sean Paul spoke about his love for dancehall and reggae, friendship with Beenie Man and much more. Check out the Black Music Month exclusive below!
Kickin' Facts with Legendary Lade | 19 best dressed celebs at the 2023 BET Awards
If there’s one thing you can count on at the BET Awards, it’s head-turning looks.
Angel Reese on her critics: "If you're not getting hate, you're not doing something right"
“People will always have something to say… They can’t change anything I do or my perspective of things… I’m going to stand on what I say… That’s just how I move,” Angel Reese tells REVOLT. Read up!
Mr. Eazi and DJ Edu are excited to embrace freedom and good vibes as duo ChopLife SoundSystem
In honor of Black Music Month, REVOLT caught up with Mr. Eazi and DJ Edu to discuss their new project, its focus on the Amapiano genre, Afrobeats, and much more. Read the exclusive below!
A letter to those whose dads are no longer here in the physical form for Father’s Day
For those whose dads are no longer physically here, Father’s Day weekend is going to be tough. But, I’m writing this letter to let you know you are not alone.
Web3 | Black musicians who are changing the game and making their mark
In honor of Black Music Month, we take a look at artists who are contributing to and shaping Web3. Check them out below.
Breland wants to break down barriers in country music while being true to his artistry
“There’s been a ton of collabs between the R&B and the hip hop world..” said Breland. “I think if we’re able to do that within country music with more traditionally perceived, you know, Black genres, I don’t see why it would be any different because the ancestry of these genres is all the same.”
Taylor Rooks is raising the standard in sports journalism as a master of authenticity
In this exclusive interview, Taylor Rooks chats about women taking up space in male-dominated industries, Angel Reese standing her ground, and the meaning of success. Read up!
Doug E. Fresh has some shocking surprises in store for ESSENCE Festival’s hip hop 50 celebration
REVOLT caught up with legend Doug E. Fresh before he celebrates hip hop’s 50th anniversary at the 2023 ESSENCE Festival of Culture. The innovator opened up about the event, building with Slick Rick, and much more in this Black Music Month exclusive.
Halftime Report | The undeniable alliance between hip hop and sports
Moving from the booth to the field or arena is not a small feat. Still, some have actually traded in the studio for a Spalding basketball. Read our latest “Halftime Report” on the link between hip hop and sports. Happy Black Music Month!
Big Freedia: If you're an ally to the Queer community, fight for us
“Keep on helping us break barriers and fight for our rights,” the Queen of Bounce said in this Pride Month and Black Music Month exclusive.