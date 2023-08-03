As previously reported by REVOLT, the second season of Issa Rae’s “Rap Sh!t” was scheduled to premiere in August. Today (Aug. 3), it’s been announced that the show was delayed as a result of the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes taking place in Hollywood.

“The tour has been postponed until Nov. 9,” said a message on the Instagram account for Hoorae Media, which makes a reference to the upcoming plot. “We want everyone to celebrate the new season together, including the actors, writers, creators, crew, and everyone who made season two possible. We promise the music is [fire] and season two is worth the wait.” The season will now conclude with its finale Dec. 21.