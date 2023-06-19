In a new social media post this afternoon (June 19), DC Young Fly continues to show the world his strength since the passing of his longtime partner, Ms. Jacky Oh.
On Friday (June 16), Okhah spoke out for the first time since Ms. Jacky Oh’s tragedy. “To all my past, current and prospective patients, PH-1 Miami remains devoted to the highest quality medical care. All aesthetic procedures are performed in a hygienically safe environment to universally recognized medical standards. I am relentlessly committed to advancing techniques in the realm of plastic surgery. Most importantly, my staff and I ensure that each patient is vetted, prepped, and treated according to their individual patient history prior to any surgery. Our mission is to help our patients achieve the best possible results in the safest and most medically appropriate way possible,” he wrote in an Instagram post.
On Saturday (June 17), the entrepreneur’s friends and family gathered together for a final celebration of life in her home state of California. May she continue to rest peacefully. See related posts below:
