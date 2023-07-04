Photo: Amy Sussman / Staff via Getty Images
By Angel Saunders
  /  07.04.2023

July is starting off to be a great month. Fans can now continue to debate on whether or not they’re “Team Lawrence” or “Team Issa” because yesterday (July 3), Netflix’s official Twitter account shared a message that HBO’s “Insecure” television series is now available on the platform. Supporters across the world immediately praised the streaming service for the decision.

“All five seasons of Issa Rae’s Peabody and NAACP award-winning series ‘Insecure’ are now on Netflix!” the mega company tweeted. “This show [is] gonna have a whole new life!” one person shared of the announcement. The comedy, created by Rae, debuted in 2016, and the rest was history. For those who aren’t caught up, the program delves into “the friendship of two modern-day black women, as well as all of their uncomfortable experiences and racy tribulations. As they navigate the tricky professional and personal terrain of Los Angeles, best friends Issa (Rae) and Molly (Yvonne Orji) face the challenges of being black women who defy all stereotypes,” per the HBO website’s synopsis.

Those who have seen all five seasons “hope the residuals match the viewership.” “The entire world is gonna have a shift now. It’s gonna be a trending topic on TikTok now. I LOVE THAT FOR ISSA,” one individual wrote. The final season aired in 2021, but now people who weren’t HBO subscribers can enjoy the masterpiece that is “Insecure.” “This news is making me and my homegirls happy!” another confessed.

Showrunner Prentice Penny reacted to the news by reposting the Netflix tweet, adding, “Enjoy, y’all.” “LOVE this series. It had me the second the pilot ended and never let me go. Excellent (also beautiful) cast and superbly written [and] directed. I have the [HBO] Max app, but now I can inform my Netflix friends that they need to add this to their watchlist,” a supporter responded.

See what others are saying about “Insecure” coming to Netflix below!

