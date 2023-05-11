Photo: Araya Doheny / Stringer via Getty Images
By Cierra Jones
  /  05.11.2023

For fans waiting for season three of “P-Valley” to begin filming, you’ll have to wait an extra Mississippi minute due to the writers’ strike in Hollywood.

On Wednesday (May 10), Deadline reported the hit Starz series has suspended production. The news comes amid thousands of writers protesting for a just deal as storytellers in the entertainment industry. “We will not be filming until a fair deal is reached,” “P-Valley’s” creator and showrunner Katori Hall said.

She continued, “Like many of my fellow showrunners, I feel as though my writing and producing duties are inextricably linked. I am also a member of the DGA, whose AMPTP contract begins negotiations today. Overlapping issues abound, and we shall see how these stories end. As a writer, I strike with a sense of radical dignity — that our work must be valued for the magic it is.”

In July 2020, the drama series premiered on the streaming platform and was well-received by viewers. The show is about the Pynk, a popular strip club in the Mississippi Delta. It follows the lives of the club’s owner Uncle Clifford (Nicco Annan), his lover Lil Murda (J. Alphonse Nicholson), and employees as they try to get by in the fictional town of Chucalissa.

In the latest season, the Pynk struggled to continue business amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Viewers saw new characters emerge while a familiar star bid farewell. After season two ended in 2022, Starz announced its renewal for a third season in a press release.

“‘P-Valley continues to keep viewers on the edge of their seats as it captures the nuances of the Mississippi Delta with an unprecedented level of humanity and artistry,” said Kathryn Busby, president of original programming at Starz. “This layered drama gets beyond the glitz through authentic and complex characters that have captured the hearts of critics and audiences alike. We cannot wait to see what Katori has in store for us in season three.”

