“Swarm” has been all the buzz since it premiered on Friday (March 17). And as previously reported by REVOLT, the series, which is the brainchild of Donald Glover and showrunner Janine Nabers, made a big impression on viewers when, five minutes into the first episode, Chlöe Bailey and Damson Idris turned the heat up with a steamy sex scene.

Ahead of the show’s debut on streaming platforms, Bailey said that she was apprehensive about stripping down for the scene. “As open and liberal as I am about my body, I was very scared because I haven’t had that many partners,” she explained while promoting the project at SXSW. “I’m not like that — like that sexual and open. So, I was like (sigh), okay. So, Damson made it really comfortable; you know, there were limited people on set. It was a closed set,” added the In Pieces singer as she revealed that she and Idris laughed between takes. But the romp in the sheets is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the hijinks “Swarm” pulls out for its seven episodes.

Glover’s team of writers features none other than Malia Obama, who, according to Nabers, helped shape episode three, “Girl, Bye.” For those who have not tuned in to the show, “I think it’s going to surprise a lot of people. It’s pretty dope. I’m really proud of it,” Nabers told “Entertainment Tonight” about the episode’s storyline, which was inspired by a story she and director Ibra Ake came up with.

Obama apparently upped the ante with her own ideas. “Some of her pitches were wild as hell, and they were just so good and so funny. She’s an incredible writer. She brought a lot to the table,” added Nabers while noting that the former first daughter was dedicated to her craft.

Glover shared similar praise for the Harvard University graduate. “She’s just, like, an amazingly talented person. She’s really focused, and she’s working really hard,” the “Atlanta” creator told Vanity Fair last March. “I feel like she’s just somebody who’s gonna have really good things coming soon. Her writing style is great.”

Prior to joining the “Swarm” writers room, Obama interned on the set of HBO’s “Girls” and worked as a production assistant on Halle Berry’s sci-fi series “Extant.”