Photo: MANDEL NGAN / Stringer via Getty Images
By Angelina Velasquez
  /  03.18.2023

Swarm” has been all the buzz since it premiered on Friday (March 17). And as previously reported by REVOLT, the series, which is the brainchild of Donald Glover and showrunner Janine Nabers, made a big impression on viewers when, five minutes into the first episode, Chlöe Bailey and Damson Idris turned the heat up with a steamy sex scene.

Ahead of the show’s debut on streaming platforms, Bailey said that she was apprehensive about stripping down for the scene. “As open and liberal as I am about my body, I was very scared because I haven’t had that many partners,” she explained while promoting the project at SXSW. “I’m not like that — like that sexual and open. So, I was like (sigh), okay. So, Damson made it really comfortable; you know, there were limited people on set. It was a closed set,” added the In Pieces singer as she revealed that she and Idris laughed between takes. But the romp in the sheets is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the hijinks “Swarm” pulls out for its seven episodes.

Glover’s team of writers features none other than Malia Obama, who, according to Nabers, helped shape episode three, “Girl, Bye.” For those who have not tuned in to the show, “I think it’s going to surprise a lot of people. It’s pretty dope. I’m really proud of it,” Nabers told “Entertainment Tonight” about the episode’s storyline, which was inspired by a story she and director Ibra Ake came up with.

Obama apparently upped the ante with her own ideas. “Some of her pitches were wild as hell, and they were just so good and so funny. She’s an incredible writer. She brought a lot to the table,” added Nabers while noting that the former first daughter was dedicated to her craft.

Glover shared similar praise for the Harvard University graduate. “She’s just, like, an amazingly talented person. She’s really focused, and she’s working really hard,” the “Atlanta” creator told Vanity Fair last March. “I feel like she’s just somebody who’s gonna have really good things coming soon. Her writing style is great.”

Prior to joining the “Swarm” writers room, Obama interned on the set of HBO’s “Girls” and worked as a production assistant on Halle Berry’s sci-fi series “Extant.”

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Coco Jones was mortified after mistaking E-40 for Busta Rhymes

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  03.18.2023

Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell announce 'Good Burger 2' is officially happening

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  03.18.2023

Will Smith's Peacock Original "Bel-Air" renewed for season three

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.17.2023

Twitter reacts to Chlöe Bailey and Damson Idris' sex scene in "Swarm"

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.17.2023

"The Wire" star Lance Reddick dead at 60

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.17.2023

Megan Thee Stallion among celebrities partnering with Caring Across Generations

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.17.2023

Seth Rogen claims he "smoked some weed with Megan Thee Stallion" at Oscars after-party

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.17.2023

Keke Palmer to star in and co-produce Kevin Hart's 'The Backup'

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.17.2023

Lizzo reveals "Watch Out for the Big Grrrls" series is coming back with season two

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.17.2023

Quinta Brunson shuts down critic who claimed she only attended charter schools

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.16.2023

Chlöe Bailey opens up about the meaning behind her 'In Pieces' album cover

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.16.2023

Amanda Seales says suggesting Halle Bailey break up with DDG was just a joke

By Tabie Germain
  /  03.16.2023

Meagan Good speaks about being underestimated in new "Of The Essence" cover story

By Regina Cho
  /  03.15.2023

Omar Epps revisits Tupac prank from their time filming 'Juice'

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.15.2023

Chlöe Bailey teases ‘In Pieces’ cover art and tracklist release in new promotional clip

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.15.2023
View More
Choose your Vibe (Optional)
By clicking subscribe, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Tags in this article:
Tags
Chloe Bailey
Donald Glover
Entertainment
Malia Obama
Choose your Vibe (Optional)
By clicking subscribe, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Coco Jones was mortified after mistaking E-40 for Busta Rhymes

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  03.18.2023

Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell announce 'Good Burger 2' is officially happening

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  03.18.2023

Will Smith's Peacock Original "Bel-Air" renewed for season three

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.17.2023

Twitter reacts to Chlöe Bailey and Damson Idris' sex scene in "Swarm"

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.17.2023

"The Wire" star Lance Reddick dead at 60

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.17.2023

Megan Thee Stallion among celebrities partnering with Caring Across Generations

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.17.2023

Seth Rogen claims he "smoked some weed with Megan Thee Stallion" at Oscars after-party

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.17.2023

Keke Palmer to star in and co-produce Kevin Hart's 'The Backup'

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.17.2023

Lizzo reveals "Watch Out for the Big Grrrls" series is coming back with season two

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.17.2023

Quinta Brunson shuts down critic who claimed she only attended charter schools

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.16.2023

Chlöe Bailey opens up about the meaning behind her 'In Pieces' album cover

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.16.2023

Amanda Seales says suggesting Halle Bailey break up with DDG was just a joke

By Tabie Germain
  /  03.16.2023

Meagan Good speaks about being underestimated in new "Of The Essence" cover story

By Regina Cho
  /  03.15.2023

Omar Epps revisits Tupac prank from their time filming 'Juice'

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.15.2023

Chlöe Bailey teases ‘In Pieces’ cover art and tracklist release in new promotional clip

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.15.2023
View More

Trending
The Jason Lee Show

Amber Riley on her "Glee" fame, growing up in Compton & dealing with anxiety | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Amber Riley appears on this all-new episode of “The Jason Lee Show” for a juicy ...
By REVOLT
  /  03.01.2023
Big Facts

Funny Marco on his viral pranks, Kansas City & interviewing Boosie Badazz | 'Big Facts'

In the season three premiere, Funny Marco sits down with the “Big Facts” crew to ...
By REVOLT
  /  02.02.2023
The Jason Lee Show

Blueface & Chrisean Rock talk arrests, threesomes & marriage | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Blueface and Chrisean Rock appear for episode two of “The Jason Lee Show.” The controversial ...
By REVOLT
  /  01.25.2023
Maconomics

It's never too early to get the bag | 'Maconomics'

In REVOLT’s season five premiere of “Maconomics,” host Ross Mac shares some financial tips for ...
By REVOLT
  /  02.20.2023
View More