Since producing the title track of Grafh’s 2006 mixtape, Bring That Money Back, as a teenager, Jahlil Beats has laced Meek Mill, Big Sean, Jeezy, Bobby Shmurda, and a litany of other new school hip hop royalty. He was there when an unsigned Meek Mill was confined to house arrest and still hungry. And he saw how some of the building blocks of the Philly MC’s career were laid.

In this installment of “Studio Sessions,” the production veteran discussed a mega mixtape between three rap legends, how a Myspace interaction set in motion songs that would change his and Meek Mill’s lives, and the unreleased collaboration coming on his compilation album. Read the exclusive chat below.

Throughout your nearly 20-year career, you’ve worked with legends before they were stars. When did you first link with Meek Mill?

I reached out to him on Myspace. He had dropped Flamerz 1. I told him, “Yo, your mixtape is fire.” He hit me right back, saying, “Yo, send me some beats.” I sent him three beats, and they all made it to his second mixtape, Flamerz 2. I made this record called “So Fly,” which ended up going on radio and in heavy rotation locally. I also made “Hottest In Tha City,” where I did the hook for him. But then he got locked up for about eight months. He would call me every week saying, “When I get out, we’re going to get this studio and lock in heavy.” When he got out, he was on house arrest. So, I would come by and give him a bunch of beat CDs. Once they let him go to the studio, we first did a record called “Make ‘Em Say.” We ended up leaving the studio, going straight to the radio station, and giving it to Cosmic Kev. That made the Billboard charts. I think it put both of us on the map. We made that record in about an hour.

Keeping to the theme of pre-fame legends, you produced Meek Mill and Big Sean’s first collaboration, “Burn.” How did that come to be?

I think we were in LA at the Boom Room Recording Studio. That was Big Sean’s record first. I remember Big Sean showing up, coming in, and getting Meek on the record. Then, Meek said, “I’m taking this record.” It ended up being on Dreamchasers 2. Big Sean had the artwork done and everything. The energy was crazy in there when they recorded it.