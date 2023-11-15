On Tuesday (Nov. 14), Lil Uzi Vert was announced as one of the headliners of the 2024 Rolling Loud California, but shortly after, the Philly rapper expressed their confusion, revealing that they never agreed to it. The Pink Tape hitmaker took to their Instagram Stories to share a photo of the event’s lineup, and wrote, “I never said I was doing Rolling Loud. Don’t understand why my name is on here.”
As previously reported by REVOLT, the three-day music festival is set to take place at Inglewood’s Hollywood Park Grounds, near SoFi Stadium, from Mar. 15 to 17, 2024, with Nicki Minaj and Post Malone as the other headliners. Also taking the stage will be YG, Tyga, PARTYNEXTDOOR, Rae Sremmurd, Sexyy Red, Summer Walker, Big Sean, Don Toliver, Bryson Tiller, Chief Keef, NLE Choppa, Flo Milli, 2Rare, Maiya The Don and Sukihana, just to name a few. Pre-sale tickets for Rolling Loud California are scheduled to go on sale this Thursday (Nov. 16) at 10 a.m. PST, while general tickets go on sale the following day on Friday (Nov. 17) at 10 a.m. PST.
In other related news, last month, during the Chicago stop of their “Pink Tape Tour,” Uzi announced plans to retire after their fourth studio album is released. “Luv Is Rage 3 will be my last album,” they told the crowd. “No, relax. It’s okay… After Luv Is Rage 3, I guess I will go on another tour… But after that, I wanna try to live a normal life.” The release date of the project has yet to be confirmed.
Uzi dropped their latest album, Pink Tape, back in June, and it became the first hip hop album of 2023 to top the Billboard 200 chart — marking the longest wait in a calendar year for a rap album to lead the chart since Cypress Hill’s Black Sunday in 1993. The 26-song project featured Travis Scott, Nicki Minaj, Bring Me The Horizon, Don Toliver, BABYMETAL and Snow Strippers.
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
Dame Dash and Freeway announce '365' album
Lakeyah drops off "No Hesitation" visual
André 3000 announces 'New Blue Sun' album
Former kid rappers we loved: Where are they now?
Trending
Walmart has everything you need for the tech enthusiast on your shopping list
Check out our gift guide that highlights some of our favorite Walmart finds in time for Black Friday.
Pheelz talks expressing himself through music & his biggest inspirations | 'On In 5'
On this all-new episode of “On In 5,” multitalented Nigerian artist Pheelz opens up about waiting for his opportunity to fully express himself through music, his inspirations and emotions, and the musical icons he grew up admiring. Watch!
Tiffany Haddish on therapy, wild fan interactions & the upcoming 'Haunted Mansion' movie | 'The Jason Lee Show'
On this all-new episode of “The Jason Lee Show,” the one and only Tiffany Haddish sits for a must-watch conversation about wild interactions with fans, her new movie ‘Haunted Mansion,’ bringing her therapist on dates, and being present. Watch the hilarious interview here.
Kareem Cook talks growing up in The Bronx, studying at Duke & networking | 'The Blackprint with Detavio Samuels'
On this all-new episode of “The Blackprint with Detavio Samuels,” the host and REVOLT CEO sits down with Kareem Cook. Throughout the introspective episode, Cook talks growing up in The Bronx, studying at Duke and being nervous to be in the South at the time, network vs. education, taking advantage of your opportunities, and connecting with Debbie Allen. Watch!
BNXN talks leaving IT for music, linking with Wizkid, going viral & new album | 'On In 5'
For this all-new episode of “On In 5,” singer-songwriter BNXN discusses his journey from IT to music, finding his voice and originality, linking up with Wizkid for their hits “Mood” and “Many Ways,” and what fans can expect from him this year — including a new album. Watch the full episode here!
Isaac Hayes III makes history as first Black entrepreneur to raise $10 million in crowdfunding
Fanbase’s latest crowdfunding campaign crossed the $4.5 million threshold, making founder Isaac Hayes III the first Black entrepreneur to cross the eight figure mark in Reg CF.
Pepsi Zero Sugar shows up to celebrate and support HBCU students during homecoming season
The brand’s HBCU Tour is part of PepsiCo’s larger commitment to the long-term success of HBCU students through scholarships, recruiting events, university grants, and campus activities.
Boss ladies rule | 'Bet on Black'
On this all-new episode of “Bet on Black,” the judges hear pitches from three businesses run by Black female founders: Fourth Phase, 3rd Eye View, and Tubby’s Taste. Eunique Jones Gibson (CEO, Culture Brands and The Happy Hues Company) mentors the group. Watch here!
Madam DA Fani Willis proclaims, “A lie has been told on African American men”
“Every time I’m in trouble, it’s been Black men that have come to my aid,” Madam DA Fani Willis said at REVOLT WORLD while speaking on the stereotype that they are not dependable or worth dating.
Jeezy reveals traveling and living in Japan as a kid motivated him to get out the hood
“And the thing that threw me off the most was everybody that I was telling, all my peers that I was telling that there was beaches and all these things out there, thought I was lying, and I couldn’t understand it because I saw it…” Jeezy said.
Lauren London sparks conversation on how Black parents unintentionally give kids negative outlook on money
At the live taping of “Assets Over Liabilities” at REVOLT WORLD, Lauren London opened up about how witnessing the financial decisions adults made during her childhood fueled her outlook on money.
Davido opens up about finding happiness after family tragedy and working with Latto
“There is a time for everything… I am so grateful right now for the support and love I’ve received,” Davido told REVOLT in this exclusive interview. Read up!
Lauren London says Nipsey Hussle inspired her eldest son’s interest in finances
“I have those conversations with my son about abundance,” Lauren London said at REVOLT WORLD.
Joey Badass on why he believes Black love is key to our progression as a people
“I’m an advocate for our Black nation and the progression of that,” Joey Badass told us at the inaugural REVOLT WORLD.
Ari Fletcher reveals she doesn’t want to rekindle her friendship with Jayda Cheaves
“No, I don’t have a desire to be cool,” the social media sensation said on the topic of Jayda Cheaves while filming “Caresha Please” live at REVOLT WORLD.
Machel Montano opens up about life as a child star, new music, and exciting business moves
In an exclusive interview with REVOLT, Machel Montano dove into his musical journey, childhood stardom, and an exciting new chapter in business.
YG reveals the reason reading wasn't his go-to hobby & a great book Nipsey Hussle suggested
During REVOLT WORLD, YG shared that thanks to life experience, he was knowledgeable about some of the topics in Nipsey Hussle’s literary suggestions.
Kickin' Facts with Legendary Lade | pgLang x Converse Chuck 70
Kendrick Lamar’s creative agency, pgLang, teams up with Converse for a second collab with a surprise twist.
Black media leaders stress the space's importance because we're always antagonists in mainstream's storytelling
“I definitely feel those ‘heavier is the crown’ moments. But I also believe that Black entrepreneurs are uniquely positioned to be successful in the future,” Detavio Samuels said at AfroTech.
Jason Lee offended Brittany Renner when he called her "the female Wack 100"
Jason Lee compared Brittany Renner to Wack 100 during REVOLT WORLD and she was not enthused.