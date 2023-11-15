On Tuesday (Nov. 14), Lil Uzi Vert was announced as one of the headliners of the 2024 Rolling Loud California, but shortly after, the Philly rapper expressed their confusion, revealing that they never agreed to it. The Pink Tape hitmaker took to their Instagram Stories to share a photo of the event’s lineup, and wrote, “I never said I was doing Rolling Loud. Don’t understand why my name is on here.”

As previously reported by REVOLT, the three-day music festival is set to take place at Inglewood’s Hollywood Park Grounds, near SoFi Stadium, from Mar. 15 to 17, 2024, with Nicki Minaj and Post Malone as the other headliners. Also taking the stage will be YG, Tyga, PARTYNEXTDOOR, Rae Sremmurd, Sexyy Red, Summer Walker, Big Sean, Don Toliver, Bryson Tiller, Chief Keef, NLE Choppa, Flo Milli, 2Rare, Maiya The Don and Sukihana, just to name a few. Pre-sale tickets for Rolling Loud California are scheduled to go on sale this Thursday (Nov. 16) at 10 a.m. PST, while general tickets go on sale the following day on Friday (Nov. 17) at 10 a.m. PST.