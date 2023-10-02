/ 10.02.2023
This episode of “REVOLT Black News Weekly” covers the 5th anniversary of the Moguls In The Making competition hosted by the Thurgood Marshall College Fund, presented by Ally. Big Sean and Terrence J also return to give advice to the students competing for $20K scholarships. Plus, we look back at the growth of this amazing business competition over the past five years and the opportunities it provides HBCU students.
Black representation in the gaming industry and how to win the diversity round
A lack of Black representation both on and off screen has plagued the gaming industry ...
Diddy opens up about ‘Off The Grid,’ legacy, loss, and a lifetime in the spotlight
On this week’s episode of “REVOLT Black News Weekly,” we dive deep with the iconic ...
Lorenzo Lewis on tackling mental health stigma in the Black Community with The Confess Project
On this special “Stand Up For” segment, presented by State Farm, “REVOLT Black News Weekly” ...
Usher is giving Black and brown kids tools they need to succeed -- and helping mothers out
Music legend Usher is taking a break from his Las Vegas residency, which he surprisingly ...