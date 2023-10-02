Big Sean and Terrence J Return to Inspire HBCU Students at Moguls in the Making 5th Anniversary
Big Sean and Terrence J Return to Inspire HBCU Students at Moguls in the Making 5th Anniversary

REVOLT BLACK NEWS
By REVOLT
  /  10.02.2023

This episode of “REVOLT Black News Weekly” covers the 5th anniversary of the Moguls In The Making competition hosted by the Thurgood Marshall College Fund, presented by Ally. Big Sean and Terrence J also return to give advice to the students competing for $20K scholarships. Plus, we look back at the growth of this amazing business competition over the past five years and the opportunities it provides HBCU students.

