Photo: Cover art for Maiya The Don’s “Dusties” single
By Regina Cho
  /  03.07.2023

Maiya The Don rose to popularity back in October 2022 thanks to her viral “Telfy” hit. Over the weekend, the Brooklyn spitter returned with her latest single, “Dusties.” The track pays homage to her New York City roots thanks to its sample of “Magic Stick” by Lil’ Kim featuring 50 Cent. On the track, she also interpolates Ice Spice’s breakout hit “Munch (Feelin’ U)”:

“You thought I was feelin’ you? (Huh?), I was drunk (Uh), I just put my ex in this blunt/ How I go from talkin’ s**t to gettin’ paid to pop it (Yeah), I ain’t got no type, but I prefer my n**gas chocolate/ Never been a Treesha, that ain’t in my pedigree (Nah), he say he a big dog, so I made him fetch for me (Yeah)”

Yesterday (March 6), the rising star stopped by “The Zane Lowe Show” and spoke about the new track. “I got the beat from Pliznaya and I was like, ‘Yup.’ I love Lil’ Kim, I’m from Brooklyn, she’s from Brooklyn, and she’s like, God is a woman. I’m like, ‘I’m there.’ Obviously,” she said.

Elsewhere in the interview, she also opened up about some of her biggest music inspirations. “I take a lot from Missy [Elliott],” she stated. “It’s like I see myself in her. I really relate to her on so many different levels. Definitely Missy, I love her so, so, so bad. But a lot of my favorite rappers are boys because my earliest memory of hip hop is getting an iPod when I was 7. My uncle who was 16 at the time put in all the music. So it’s like Lil Wayne, Rick Ross, JAY-Z, everybody.”

Prior to “Telfy,” Maiya got her start with loose tracks like “CHIRAQ,” “ILL NANA,” and “222.” She followed up more recently with features on tracks like “No More Crying” by Lay Bankz and “Conceited” by Flo Milli alongside Lola Brooke.

Be sure to press play on Maiya The Don’s brand new “Dusties” single down below.

