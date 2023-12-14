Where my girls at? The ’90s gave us some of the best hip hop and R&B records to hit our speakers, ushering in a strong class of sensual, edgy and ingenious girl groups that dominated the iconic era. Among the best of these groups was unmistakable artistry led not only by futuristic sounds, relatable lyrics and female empowerment, but also by style and individuality so captivating that it echoed through the bedrooms of young women everywhere.
From Total to Destiny’s Child, ’90s girl groups produced classic hits that paved the way for the next generation and continue influencing today’s R&B. Listening to albums like CrazySexyCool takes us back to coveted times of perfectly choreographed music videos, bandana hair accessories, microbraids and statement fashions pieces that embraced showing a little skin.
The decade’s evolution of the girl group made history, pushing the boundaries of girl power and changing the music game forever, in part because of their confidently sex-positive stance — which, even now, is no easy attitude to have. These R&B queens deserve their flowers, and it’s time to hand them over. Check out this list of the best girl groups of the 1990s.
1. Destiny’s Child
This R&B girl group dominated the charts, producing breakout stars like Beyoncé and Kelly Rowland. You won’t find a list like this without Destiny’s Child on it. The group formed in 1990 and had several lineups, but their real reign began with their 1999 album, The Writing’s on the Wall. On this record, they produced hit after hit, such as “Bills, Bills, Bills,” “Say My Name” and “Bug a Boo.” The group officially stopped making music together in 2006, but they still remain close friends.
2. SWV
SWV took over the ’90s love song scene with their hit singles “Weak” and “Rain.” Their debut album reached record-breaking heights and went triple platinum. Though it seemed like the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 couldn’t get enough of the trio, they eventually disbanded in 1998.
3. TLC
Formed in 1990, TLC’s signature, Grammy Award-winning and nominated songs “No Scrubs” and “Waterfalls” will probably continue to grace TV and movie soundtracks until the end of time. And it’s impossible to forget about “Creep.” While the group’s music succeeded, they suffered many tragedies, including bankruptcy and the death of trio member Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes in 2002.
4. Xscape
Xscape is one of the most notable quartets on this list. Jermaine Dupri discovered the group in 1991, and they produced several major hits that achieved massive popularity, such as “Who Can I Run To” and “Just Kickin’ It.” While the group eventually stopped making music, they recently reunited to tour with SWV. The series “SWV & Xscape: The Queens of R&B” documented their performance journey.
5. En Vogue
The quartet En Vogue smashed the early ’90s with songs such as “Hold On” and “My Lovin’.” The group even had a cameo in the 1995 film Batman Forever. However, when member Dawn Robinson departed, En Vogue’s success downturned. Despite the loss, the remaining members continued making music, disbanding and reuniting several times. They released their latest album, Electric Café, in 2018.
6. Brownstone
Brownstone earned several nominations, including one Grammy, during their early ’90s debut. Like many other girl groups, the trio swapped members. They unfortunately never found the right footing, however, and quickly disbanded after three years. Brownstone has reunited several times since and will soon release an album of live covers.
7. Zhané
Zhané jumped onto the industry charts with their party anthem, “Hey Mr. D.J.” The duo entered the scene as part of Queen Latifah‘s hip hop collective, Flavor Unit. Ultimately, they disbanded in 1999, just two years after releasing their second and final album, Saturday Night.
8. Total
Total set off the speakers with “Kissin’ You” from their platinum debut album. They also saw great success singing the hooks on classics like “Can’t You See” and “Juicy” with The Notorious B.I.G. With a trail of catchy riffs behind them, the trio solidified their place as some of hip hop and R&B’s best hitmakers.
9. Jade
Jade’s brief run in the ’90s produced the hit “Don’t Walk Away” with the trio’s first album, Jade to the Max, going platinum. After releasing their second record in 1994, the group disbanded, reuniting once in 1997 on a single for the movie The 6th Man.
10. Changing Faces
Changing Faces dropped their debut album in 1994, led by tracks “Stroke You Up” and “Foolin’ Around.” The group went on to make songs for the Space Jam and Dr. Dolittle soundtracks before their hiatus.
11. The Braxtons
The Braxtons originally consisted of every Braxton sister, yet they only released one single before splitting in 1991 when LA Reid chose Toni as the first female solo signee for LaFace Records. Their debut single, “Good Life,” wasn’t very popular, but three of the sisters continued making music under The Braxtons moniker from 1996 to 1997. They produced the group’s debut album, So Many Ways.
12. 702
When asking, “Where My Girls At?” look no further than 702. The ’90s group’s hits, almost all written by Missy Elliott, earned them several accolades, including gold and platinum albums. Though their self-titled sophomore album propelled them to the forefront, they juggled members, disbanding in 2006 in favor of solo careers.
13. Kut Klose
Everyone’s heard Kut Klose’s jam “I Like,” but probably not much after that. Though the trio technically never disbanded, they haven’t released anything since their 1995 debut album — except for a 2010 single that was initially supposed to lead to a second LP that hasn’t materialized.
14. Pure Soul
Pure Soul came onto the scene in 1994 with four singles, “We Must Be In Love,” “I Want You Back,” “Freedom” and “Stairway to Heaven.” However, the group’s run was short-lived. They never made another song after 1996.
15. Blaque
Blaque might remind you of TLC, and that’s because the trio was the first group signed to Lisa Lopes’ Left Eye Productions. Their self-titled platinum debut album sold over 1 million copies. Although the group formed in 1996, they didn’t release anything until 1999. Eventually, they disbanded but have since reunited for the 2019 album Torch featuring Missy Elliott.
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
11 brands rappers loved in the '90s and 2000s
2 Chainz's top 15 lyrics with the best punch lines
Tems returns with new single "Not An Angel"
11 Jeezy lyrics to prepare you for the snow
10 rappers who have won awards for acting
13 R&B singers who started in the church
Lil Wayne's 15 best guest verses
Trending
Walmart has the home essentials for everyone on your holiday shopping list
Below, our gift guide highlights some of our favorite Walmart finds for anyone in need of a home refresh.
This holiday season, Walmart has the perfect toy for every kid on your shopping list
Below, we highlight some of our favorite toy brands that are sure to put a smile on your kid’s face.
Walmart Makers Studio creates waves at REVOLT WORLD
At the heart of REVOLT WORLD was Walmart Makers Studio, a space pulsating with artistic energy.
Mogul made | 'Moguls In The Making'
REVOLT presents this special look back at the first five years of Ally’s Moguls in the Making program, an entrepreneurial competition celebrating HBCU students and their innovative, community-driven business ideas.
The Auditions | 'Shoot Your Shot'
The competition begins at REVOLT WORLD as rising rappers, singers, and musicians line up to audition for their spot on the main stage. Brought to you by McDonald’s.
Meet The Semifinalists | 'Shoot Your Shot'
Get to know our semifinalists a little better. Learn what motivated them to shoot their shot, as well as how they describe their personality, and sound.
Walmart's Makers Studio at REVOLT WORLD transformed passion into progress
Take a look inside the Makers Studio presented by Walmart at REVOLT WORLD, a space where Black creators could hone in on their brand and see it come to life.
Check out these REVOLT-approved gifts for the beloved music fan in your life
Just in time for the holiday shopping rush, this gift guide is full of sure-fire presents for your favorite music lover.
Fly Guy DC highlighted HBCU students' passion and pride at REVOLT WORLD
Walmart supports HBCU students and encourages them to be Black & Unlimited. Fly Guy DC talked to a few at REVOLT WORLD about how being an HBCU student has changed their lives.
Walmart's Opportunity Center at REVOLT WORLD empowered HBCU students
Fly Guy DC taps in with REVOLT WORLD attendees to learn what the Opportunity Center, presented by Walmart, means to them and their futures.
Walmart brings in heavy-hitters for Black and Unlimited Tour panel
REVOLT is continuing its impactful partnership with Walmart by teaming up to showcase Black creatives at HBCUs all-across America. The panel consisted of three experienced, accomplished Black HBCU alumni: Actor and media personality Terrence J, entertainment attorney John T. Rose, and actress and “REVOLT Black News” correspondent Kennedy-Rue McCullough.
Dig In & Drink Up | 'Bet on Black'
In this new episode of ‘Bet on Black,’ food and beverage take center stage as aspiring Black entrepreneurs from It’s Seasoned, Black Farmer Box, and Moors Brewing Co. present their business ideas to judges with mentorship from Melissa Butler. Watch here!
The $200,000 goes to… | 'Bet on Black'
In the season finale of “Bet on Black,” special guest judge Ray J joins as the finalists take the main stage to show they have what it takes to win the $200,000 grand prize; Melissa Butler and Eunique Jones Gibson mentor. Presented by Target.
So Phresh, so clean | 'Bet on Black'
There’s only one round left as the last few founders – Terra-Tory, Phreshly, and ConditionHER – pitch to the “Bet on Black” judges for their chance in the finals and winning the grand prize; Eunique Jones Gibson mentors. Watch here!
The Top 3 | 'Shoot Your Shot'
The Top 3 finalists perform on the REVOLT WORLD stage for the judges. Who will be crowned winner and take home the grand prize? Brought to you by McDonald’s.
Doritos SOLID BLACK Changemakers
Changemakers come in many forms — creatives, motivators, activists, and more. It’s only right we celebrate those using their innovation and tenacity to positively impact their communities. Doritos SOLID BLACK provides resources and a platform to Black Changemakers shifting the culture one step at a time.
Ludacris & Will Packer on celebrating Black Christmas films with 'Dashing Through the Snow'
Join Kennedy Rue on “REVOLT Black News Weekly” as she dives into the world of Black entertainment in 2023. In this episode, we welcome the iconic Ludacris, celebrated producer Will Packer, and renowned director Tim Story. Together, they explore the cultural shifts in Hollywood, emphasizing the importance of Black representation in holiday films. The discussion highlights ‘Dashing Through the Snow,’ a Christmas movie that celebrates Black joy and tackles deeper themes of faith and childhood trauma. Watch!
11 best R&B boy bands of the '90s
From Boyz II Men, Jodeci, 112, Dru Hill, Blackstreet, and more, check out our list of 11 R&B boy bands that did the damn thing in the ’90s!
27 Drake lyrics that are perfect Instagram captions
The next time you’re looking for a caption for your perfectly curated Instagram, there’s a 95 percent chance that Drizzy’s got you!
Former kid rappers we loved: Where are they now?
From taking over the playground to dominating the rap game, many young artists have made music history. Check them out and where their journeys have taken them here!