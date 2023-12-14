Where my girls at? The ’90s gave us some of the best hip hop and R&B records to hit our speakers, ushering in a strong class of sensual, edgy and ingenious girl groups that dominated the iconic era. Among the best of these groups was unmistakable artistry led not only by futuristic sounds, relatable lyrics and female empowerment, but also by style and individuality so captivating that it echoed through the bedrooms of young women everywhere.

From Total to Destiny’s Child, ’90s girl groups produced classic hits that paved the way for the next generation and continue influencing today’s R&B. Listening to albums like CrazySexyCool takes us back to coveted times of perfectly choreographed music videos, bandana hair accessories, microbraids and statement fashions pieces that embraced showing a little skin.

The decade’s evolution of the girl group made history, pushing the boundaries of girl power and changing the music game forever, in part because of their confidently sex-positive stance — which, even now, is no easy attitude to have. These R&B queens deserve their flowers, and it’s time to hand them over. Check out this list of the best girl groups of the 1990s.

1. Destiny’s Child

This R&B girl group dominated the charts, producing breakout stars like Beyoncé and Kelly Rowland. You won’t find a list like this without Destiny’s Child on it. The group formed in 1990 and had several lineups, but their real reign began with their 1999 album, The Writing’s on the Wall. On this record, they produced hit after hit, such as “Bills, Bills, Bills,” “Say My Name” and “Bug a Boo.” The group officially stopped making music together in 2006, but they still remain close friends.

2. SWV

SWV took over the ’90s love song scene with their hit singles “Weak” and “Rain.” Their debut album reached record-breaking heights and went triple platinum. Though it seemed like the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 couldn’t get enough of the trio, they eventually disbanded in 1998.

3. TLC

Formed in 1990, TLC’s signature, Grammy Award-winning and nominated songs “No Scrubs” and “Waterfalls” will probably continue to grace TV and movie soundtracks until the end of time. And it’s impossible to forget about “Creep.” While the group’s music succeeded, they suffered many tragedies, including bankruptcy and the death of trio member Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes in 2002.

4. Xscape

Xscape is one of the most notable quartets on this list. Jermaine Dupri discovered the group in 1991, and they produced several major hits that achieved massive popularity, such as “Who Can I Run To” and “Just Kickin’ It.” While the group eventually stopped making music, they recently reunited to tour with SWV. The series “SWV & Xscape: The Queens of R&B” documented their performance journey.

5. En Vogue

The quartet En Vogue smashed the early ’90s with songs such as “Hold On” and “My Lovin’.” The group even had a cameo in the 1995 film Batman Forever. However, when member Dawn Robinson departed, En Vogue’s success downturned. Despite the loss, the remaining members continued making music, disbanding and reuniting several times. They released their latest album, Electric Café, in 2018.

6. Brownstone

Brownstone earned several nominations, including one Grammy, during their early ’90s debut. Like many other girl groups, the trio swapped members. They unfortunately never found the right footing, however, and quickly disbanded after three years. Brownstone has reunited several times since and will soon release an album of live covers.

7. Zhané

Zhané jumped onto the industry charts with their party anthem, “Hey Mr. D.J.” The duo entered the scene as part of Queen Latifah‘s hip hop collective, Flavor Unit. Ultimately, they disbanded in 1999, just two years after releasing their second and final album, Saturday Night.

8. Total

Total set off the speakers with “Kissin’ You” from their platinum debut album. They also saw great success singing the hooks on classics like “Can’t You See” and “Juicy” with The Notorious B.I.G. With a trail of catchy riffs behind them, the trio solidified their place as some of hip hop and R&B’s best hitmakers.

9. Jade

Jade’s brief run in the ’90s produced the hit “Don’t Walk Away” with the trio’s first album, Jade to the Max, going platinum. After releasing their second record in 1994, the group disbanded, reuniting once in 1997 on a single for the movie The 6th Man.

10. Changing Faces

Changing Faces dropped their debut album in 1994, led by tracks “Stroke You Up” and “Foolin’ Around.” The group went on to make songs for the Space Jam and Dr. Dolittle soundtracks before their hiatus.

11. The Braxtons

The Braxtons originally consisted of every Braxton sister, yet they only released one single before splitting in 1991 when LA Reid chose Toni as the first female solo signee for LaFace Records. Their debut single, “Good Life,” wasn’t very popular, but three of the sisters continued making music under The Braxtons moniker from 1996 to 1997. They produced the group’s debut album, So Many Ways.

12. 702

When asking, “Where My Girls At?” look no further than 702. The ’90s group’s hits, almost all written by Missy Elliott, earned them several accolades, including gold and platinum albums. Though their self-titled sophomore album propelled them to the forefront, they juggled members, disbanding in 2006 in favor of solo careers.

13. Kut Klose

Everyone’s heard Kut Klose’s jam “I Like,” but probably not much after that. Though the trio technically never disbanded, they haven’t released anything since their 1995 debut album — except for a 2010 single that was initially supposed to lead to a second LP that hasn’t materialized.

14. Pure Soul

Pure Soul came onto the scene in 1994 with four singles, “We Must Be In Love,” “I Want You Back,” “Freedom” and “Stairway to Heaven.” However, the group’s run was short-lived. They never made another song after 1996.

15. Blaque

Blaque might remind you of TLC, and that’s because the trio was the first group signed to Lisa Lopes’ Left Eye Productions. Their self-titled platinum debut album sold over 1 million copies. Although the group formed in 1996, they didn’t release anything until 1999. Eventually, they disbanded but have since reunited for the 2019 album Torch featuring Missy Elliott.