Xscape is set to receive the Lady of Soul honor at the 2022 Soul Train Awards. On Friday (Oct. 28), Billboard reported the R&B veterans will be the second R&B group in history to win the award after SWV was awarded the honor in 2017. Several other recipients have received the Lady of Soul award since its introduction in 2015, including Jill Scott, Brandy, Faith Evans, Yolanda Adams, Monica, and last year’s recipient, Ashanti.

In a joint statement, Xscape said: “Given how important Soul Train is to all of us, we’re so thankful to be honored with the ‘Lady of Soul’ Award this year. It’s going to be an amazing night, and we can’t wait to see you all there.”

Connie Orlando, executive vice president of specials, music programming & music strategy, said in a statement: “Xscape is one of the most notable R&B supergroups of all time. Their powerful vocal harmonies laid the foundation for ’90s R&B and some of today’s chart-topping hits. Their sound is undeniably unique and masterful. We look forward to honoring these multi-talented artists collectively on R&B’s biggest stage, Soul Train Awards.”

According to the outlet, the quartet — comprised of Kandi Burruss-Tucker, Tameka “Tiny” Harris, and sisters Tamika and LaTocha Scott — scored six top-10 hits on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in the 1990s. Xscape’s “Just Kickin’ It” reached No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 and spent four weeks at No. 1 on the Hot R&B Singles chart in 1993. The group also topped the charts with “Understanding,” “Who Can I Run To?” “The Arms of the One Who Loves You,” “My Little Secret,” and MC Lyte’s “Keep On, Keepin’ On.”

On Friday (Oct. 28), BET Soul honored the group by showing a full hour of Xscape music videos.

Actor and comedian Deon Cole will host the 2022 Soul Train Awards on Sunday, Nov. 27, at 8 p.m. ET on BET and BET Her.