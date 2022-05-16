Last week, sources revealed that the ladies of SWV and Xscape would be joining forces once again for a new unscripted TV series.

The 90s R&B leading ladies battled it out in a Verzuz that had music fans going wild in May of 2021 and now in May of 2022, we’re blessed with news of their return.

Deadline announced that television producer Mona Scott-Young, who is known for shows like the multi-city “Love & Hip Hop” franchise and 2014’s “This is Hot 97,” will bring the show to life. LaTocha Scott-Bivens, Tamika Scott, Kandi Burruss, Tameka “Tiny” Harris, Cheryl “Coko” Gamble, Tamara “Taj” Johnson-George and LeAnne “Lelee” Lyons will star in the limited series.

Though they ruled the 90s, decades later they are still rocking major crowds. During Mary J. Blige’s recent Strength Of A Woman Festival, the members of Xscape hit the stage with a vibrantly colored wardrobe on May 7 to perform hits like “My Little Secret,” “Who Can I Run To” and “Just Kickin’ It.” The show was part of the festival’s three-day line-up of events.

Last Thursday (May 12), the series was officially greenlit. Reports say the show will air on Bravo. The move is seemingly an easy one as Burruss has spent years with the network as a cast member for the “Real Housewives of Atlanta.”

For now, the series title is tentatively called “XSCAPE /SWV” and is set to debut this winter. The announcement came as Bravo told fans that three new shows would be coming to the network this year. Other additions include “Real Girlfriends in Paris” and “Southern Charm: Leva Land,” which is a spin-off of “Southern Charm.”

“Following their epic Verzuz performance, the ladies of Xscape and SWV reunite once again to prepare for a show that promises to reignite their music careers,” a release for the show said. It continued, “There is much at stake for these powerhouse women as they navigate different stages in their lives, both personally and professionally. From celebrating the power of collaboration and sisterhood to pushing to overcome obstacles, there is no shortage of wonder, watching two of the most iconic female R&B groups of the ’90s come together for this multi-part limited series.”