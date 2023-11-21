On Tuesday (Nov. 21), FOX 5 reported that the Atlanta Falcons are throwing a massive concert in celebration of hip hop’s 50th birthday. The event will take place just prior to the NFL team’s matchup against the New Orleans Saints this Sunday (Nov. 26).

Hometown heavyweights Jermaine Dupri, CeeLo Green, Big Boi, Ludacris, T.I., Jeezy, and Quavo were recruited as the pregame show headliners. Many more, including 6LACK, Bow Wow, Roscoe Dash, Dem Franchize Boyz, and “Big Facts” host Big Bank will provide support at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

“We are extremely excited to celebrate this milestone, and invite fans and the entire Atlanta community to join us,” stated Tameka Rish, senior vice president of fan and associate experience at AMB Sports and Entertainment. “The hip hop community and the Atlanta Falcons have forged a close relationship since the early 90s, influenced by the drafting of Deion Sanders. Artists such as Jermaine Dupri, André 3000, Big Boi, Ludacris, and T.I. rose to prominence during the era of Michael Vick’s top-selling No. 7 jersey across all sports.”

Rish continued, “This is a relationship that has not only endured but flourished, reflecting Atlanta’s continued significance in the hip hop world. Our ongoing collaboration with artists like Jeezy, 2 Chainz, Quavo, Pastor Troy, and the broader hip hop community remains a top priority, as it embodies our profound dedication to the culture of Atlanta and our commitment to unity.”

The celebration follows several other big shows that have taken place across America in honor of hip hop’s 2023 milestone, including one that went down at New York City’s Yankee Stadium on Aug. 11. Nas, Cam’ron, Run-DMC, Wu-Tang Clan, Lauryn Hill, Lil’ Kim, Snoop Dogg, and Lil Wayne were among the many big names present.

The Atlanta Falcons’ Hip Hop 50 concert begins at 12:30 p.m. Fans can still secure a spot by purchasing tickets to the aforementioned game via Ticketmaster.