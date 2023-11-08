On Tuesday (Nov. 7), Jeezy unveiled a sit-down with actress Nia Long that served as an accompaniment to his 13th studio LP, I Might Forgive… But I Don’t Forget. The hourlong conversation saw the Atlanta star at his most vulnerable to date, beginning with his revelation about being molested as a child.

“The first [activation of trauma] was being left with a babysitter that was a woman that was older, and her touching and doing things to me that don’t normally happen to kids,” he said. “So, I was introduced to sex at a very young age.”

Jeezy got candid about his two-year marriage to Jeannie Mai. He filed for divorce from the television host back in September. “This has not been an easy journey. I can tell you that I’m sad,” he admitted to Long. “I can tell you that I’m disappointed. I can tell you that I’m uneasy. But God has put me on a different path, and that path is gonna entail for me to take care of myself, and to love myself, and to be in the best situation that I can thrive as someone who’s been through all of the things that I’ve been through.”