Photo: Paras Griffin / Contributor via Getty Images
By Aria Bell
  /  10.27.2023

While discussing his life journey with Detavio Samuels at REVOLT WORLD, Jeezy candidly talked about how his childhood shaped his life.

The “Adversity for Sale: Ya Gotta Believe” author was raised in an underserved community in Atlanta, but always strived for more because his perspective of life was expanded at a young age. During his interview with Samuels, the trap rapper revealed that during his youth, he traveled around the globe and even lived in Japan due to his father being in the military before his parents decided to go their separate ways.  

“Childhood life … how can I describe it? You know, my mom was from the hood. My dad was a military guy… I got to travel the world at a very young age, so I saw Hawaii, Japan at a very young age,” the businessman told ‘The Blackprint” host. “And when my parents got divorced, I had to go back to the hood, right? And going back to the hood, it was a change of life for me because my palette was different as you could imagine. I was eating with chopsticks, you know, at four or five years old.” 

Being honest about his experience as a minority residing overseas, the now real estate investor gave insight about how he handled standing out among the crowd, which was difficult even though he was a trendsetter.

“I’m a country boy you know what I’m saying? I’m in a different country and I’m away from my family. It was like I was a fish out of water and I immediately took my habits from where I came from with me,” he said

“So, back then I was probably the best thief in my class. I was stealing everything you could get your hands on in Japan and, you know, trying to hustle. And then immediately, I connected with the bad kids, so I pretty much had my own gang over there. And when I say that, I was living on a base so it was American kids, so they was from D.C, Chicago, wherever, and I was the leader. I was the leader when I was in the hood, but now I was a leader in Japan. So, I was still being a natural born leader if you will.”

After seeing different sites of the world, it was difficult for the South Carolina native to live among people who lacked ambition following his parents divorce.

“When I had to go back to the hood, the day I got to my grandmother’s house, I told myself, I said, ‘I gotta figure out a way to get back to what I know,’ which was like beaches … different cultures, different people because the town we lived in, the town population was maybe 3,000. You probably got 10 times more than that at REVOLT [WORLD],” Jeezy shared. 

“And the thing that threw me off the most was everybody that I was telling, all my peers that I was telling that there was beaches and all these things out there, thought I was lying, and I couldn’t understand it because I saw it, so that started my pursuit. I just jumped off the porch and was like ‘Man, I gotta get back to what I know I know.’”  

Having an innate entrepreneurial spirit, the father of four did what he felt was necessary to ensure he would eventually elevate — even if it meant turning to the streets. 

“It was crazy because the only thing that I saw that could get me back to that was the streets, and that’s the approach I took because the street guys were making the money, they were living the life and that’s what I wanted at the time. Call me ambitious if you will,” he said.

Using that money, Jeezy funded his music career and the rest is history. He’s become a pioneer for the Atlanta hip hop scene and made his wildest dreams come true.

Tags in this article:
Tags
Detavio Samuels
Jeezy
Rap

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

MF DOOM's widow sues his former A&R rep for allegedly stealing rapper's notebooks

By REVOLT
  /  10.27.2023

Q-Tip is bringing the life of Muhammad Ali to Broadway

By REVOLT
  /  10.27.2023

Mary J. Blige teams up with Vado in "Still Believe In Love" visual

By Jon Powell
  /  10.27.2023

Rick Ross and Meek Mill pay a visit to "Inside The NBA"

By Jon Powell
  /  10.27.2023

Hoskins witnessed Teezo Touchdown turn a nonworking electrical fan in a hot studio into a hit song

By Keith Nelson Jr
  /  10.27.2023

JAY-Z speaks on watching daughter Blue Ivy perform with Beyoncé

By Jon Powell
  /  10.27.2023

Takeoff’s alleged killer reportedly looking to claim self-defense in murder trial

By Oumou Fofana
  /  10.27.2023

Uncle Dee talks managing his nephew Rod Wave; says he's family over client

By Vayda Sorel
  /  10.26.2023

The Alchemist drops off a new visual for "Nothing Is Freestyle"

By Jon Powell
  /  10.26.2023

Tupac and Snoop Dogg pendants could earn $1 million at auction

By REVOLT
  /  10.26.2023

Buddy returns with new visual for "Free My Mind"

By Jon Powell
  /  10.26.2023

Ray J weighs in on viral "Dinner with JAY-Z or $500K" debate

By REVOLT
  /  10.26.2023

Yung Miami defends winning BET Hip Hop Award for "Caresha Please": "I work hard"

By Jon Powell
  /  10.26.2023

Druski, Offset, Chrisean Rock, and more appear in trailer for Kai Cenat's "7 DAYS IN" stream

By Jon Powell
  /  10.26.2023

Lil Yachty teases joint album with Drake

By Oumou Fofana
  /  10.26.2023
View More

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

MF DOOM's widow sues his former A&R rep for allegedly stealing rapper's notebooks

By REVOLT
  /  10.27.2023

Q-Tip is bringing the life of Muhammad Ali to Broadway

By REVOLT
  /  10.27.2023

Mary J. Blige teams up with Vado in "Still Believe In Love" visual

By Jon Powell
  /  10.27.2023

Rick Ross and Meek Mill pay a visit to "Inside The NBA"

By Jon Powell
  /  10.27.2023

Hoskins witnessed Teezo Touchdown turn a nonworking electrical fan in a hot studio into a hit song

By Keith Nelson Jr
  /  10.27.2023

JAY-Z speaks on watching daughter Blue Ivy perform with Beyoncé

By Jon Powell
  /  10.27.2023

Takeoff’s alleged killer reportedly looking to claim self-defense in murder trial

By Oumou Fofana
  /  10.27.2023

Uncle Dee talks managing his nephew Rod Wave; says he's family over client

By Vayda Sorel
  /  10.26.2023

The Alchemist drops off a new visual for "Nothing Is Freestyle"

By Jon Powell
  /  10.26.2023

Tupac and Snoop Dogg pendants could earn $1 million at auction

By REVOLT
  /  10.26.2023

Buddy returns with new visual for "Free My Mind"

By Jon Powell
  /  10.26.2023

Ray J weighs in on viral "Dinner with JAY-Z or $500K" debate

By REVOLT
  /  10.26.2023

Yung Miami defends winning BET Hip Hop Award for "Caresha Please": "I work hard"

By Jon Powell
  /  10.26.2023

Druski, Offset, Chrisean Rock, and more appear in trailer for Kai Cenat's "7 DAYS IN" stream

By Jon Powell
  /  10.26.2023

Lil Yachty teases joint album with Drake

By Oumou Fofana
  /  10.26.2023
View More

Trending
REVOLT WORLD

REVOLT WORLD: Hip Hop without limits

If you missed REVOLT WORLD, we got you with this recap. We Are Hip Hop featuring appearances from Yung Miami, Jeezy, YG, Brittany Renner, Trina, G Herbo, DJ EFN, N.O.R.E., Jason Lee, and more! Presented by Walmart.

By REVOLT
  /  10.09.2023
Watch

How to make flavorful grilled swordfish with mango habanero sauce | 'On The Menu'

Chef Alex Hill is back and showing us how to make delicious grilled swordfish with mango habanero sauce, paired with a tasty mocktail made with Pure Leaf Unsweetened Iced Tea. Brought to you by Pure Leaf.

By REVOLT
  /  10.18.2023
Watch

How to make a savory lamb burger paired with tzatziki sauce | 'On The Menu'

In this mouthwatering episode of “On The Menu,” chef Alex Hill shows us how to make a delicious lamb burger topped with homemade tzatziki sauce and quick-pickled red onions, served on a toasted brioche bun. Brought to you by Pure Leaf.

By REVOLT
  /  10.04.2023
REVOLT WORLD

Who are the Top 10 greatest rappers of all time? | 'The Great Debate'

Hosted by Brian “B.Dot” Miller, “The Great Debate” brings together Trina, Symba, Tierra Whack, and Rob Markman as they discuss hip hop’s brightest stars and decide on the genre’s Top 10 artists of all time. In celebration of hip hop’s 50th birthday and live from REVOLT WORLD, it’s a thrilling debate hip hop lovers truly do not want to miss. Presented by Ally.

By REVOLT
  /  10.24.2023
On In 5

Pheelz talks expressing himself through music & his biggest inspirations | 'On In 5'

On this all-new episode of “On In 5,” multitalented Nigerian artist Pheelz opens up about waiting for his opportunity to fully express himself through music, his inspirations and emotions, and the musical icons he grew up admiring. Watch!

By REVOLT
  /  07.11.2023
The Jason Lee Show

Tiffany Haddish on therapy, wild fan interactions & the upcoming 'Haunted Mansion' movie | 'The Jason Lee Show'

On this all-new episode of “The Jason Lee Show,” the one and only Tiffany Haddish sits for a must-watch conversation about wild interactions with fans, her new movie ‘Haunted Mansion,’ bringing her therapist on dates, and being present. Watch the hilarious interview here.

By REVOLT
  /  07.12.2023
The Blackprint with Detavio Samuels

Kareem Cook talks growing up in The Bronx, studying at Duke & networking | 'The Blackprint with Detavio Samuels'

On this all-new episode of “The Blackprint with Detavio Samuels,” the host and REVOLT CEO sits down with Kareem Cook. Throughout the introspective episode, Cook talks growing up in The Bronx, studying at Duke and being nervous to be in the South at the time, network vs. education, taking advantage of your opportunities, and connecting with Debbie Allen. Watch!

By REVOLT
  /  07.10.2023
On In 5

BNXN talks leaving IT for music, linking with Wizkid, going viral & new album | 'On In 5'

For this all-new episode of “On In 5,” singer-songwriter BNXN discusses his journey from IT to music, finding his voice and originality, linking up with Wizkid for their hits “Mood” and “Many Ways,” and what fans can expect from him this year — including a new album. Watch the full episode here!

By REVOLT
  /  08.08.2023
Drip Report

Jim Jones gives us the 10/20-10/22 weekend weather | 'Drip Report'

The Weavahman is back! On this all-new episode of “Drip Report,” Jim Jones gets us right with the Oct. 20 – Oct. 22 weekend forecast. Watch here!

By REVOLT
  /  10.20.2023
Maconomics

Get rich by investing wisely | 'Maconomics'

Ross Mac takes us on a journey live at REVOLT WORLD for a discussion on changing our relationship with money and breaking generational curses to gain generational wealth. Brought to you by State Farm.

By REVOLT
  /  10.23.2023
REVOLT WORLD

These media powerhouses unite to tell the unfiltered truth about why owning our narrative matters

During the inaugural REVOLT WORLD, REVOLT CEO Detavio Samuels hosted a fireside chat with Caroline Wanga, chief executive ofﬁcer (CEO) of ESSENCE, and Jason Lee, founder of Hollywood Unlocked, to discuss the reason Black voices need to be at the forefront of storytelling when it comes to sharing the many facets of Black culture.

By Aria Bell
  /  09.28.2023
REVOLT WORLD

Yung Miami talks the growth of "Caresha Please" & an important lesson Diddy taught her at REVOLT WORLD

Ahead of the live taping of “Caresha Please” at REVOLT WORLD, Yung Miami discussed the hit show, not expecting its rapid growth, and Diddy. Get into the exclusive chat below!

By Shanique Yates
  /  09.28.2023
REVOLT WORLD

2023 REVOLT WORLD's day 2 took it to a new level with Jeezy, "Caresha Please," Don Toliver, and more

The energy remained high at the Atlanta event on Saturday (Sept. 23).

By Kiara Byrd
  /  09.24.2023
Interviews

Diddy: “The great thing about REVOLT WORLD is the unity, REVOLT is the place to be seen”

At the first-ever REVOLT WORLD in Atlanta, Georgia, Chairman Sean “Diddy” Combs exclusively spoke to the REVOLT site about his dreams for the company, what he loved about the inaugural event and why Black people coming together at such events matter. Read here!

By Shanique Yates
  /  09.26.2023
REVOLT WORLD

2023 REVOLT WORLD's day 3: Young M.A, LaRussell, "Black Girl Stuff," and more cap off an amazing weekend

The final day of the inaugural event was no less action-packed thanks to high-energy competitions, live show broadcasts, and vital discussions on Black success.

By Kiara Byrd
  /  09.25.2023
News

Apple Music announces Usher as the Super Bowl LVIII halftime show headliner

Usher is bringing that A-Town heat to the Super Bowl on Feb. 11, 2024!

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  09.24.2023
News

YG reveals he’s ended his 4HUNNID music label

During his “Big Facts” Live panel at REVOLT WORLD on Sunday (Sept. 24), YG opened about why he decided to terminate his 4HUNNID label and more.

By Oumou Fofana
  /  09.26.2023
REVOLT WORLD

2023 REVOLT WORLD: Moneybagg Yo, "Drink Champs," and more added to day 1's biggest moments

REVOLT WORLD kicked off in incredible fashion thanks to big performances, entertaining shows, and interactive installations.

By Kiara Byrd
  /  09.23.2023
News

Beyoncé's "Renaissance World Tour" concert film announcement puts fans in frenzy mode

‘Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé’ will be coming to theaters on Friday, Dec. 1.

By Oumou Fofana
  /  10.02.2023
REVOLT WORLD

9 REVOLT WORLD attendees share their favorite moments of the event

“First off, I was so glad I was able to see ‘Caresha Please.’ I just love her! Ari and her were able to clear some things up and I am here for it!” one person said. 

By Kiara Byrd
  /  09.29.2023
View More
Revolt - New Episodes