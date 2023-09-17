Fellow group member Kameelah “Meelah” Williams shared that she was heartbroken and devastated by the loss on Sunday (Sept. 17). She wrote, “I struggled with this post because to me this isn’t real. There’s a lot I want to say, but there’s no way to say what your heart hasn’t fully accepted. It’s hard to acknowledge this is even happening. I know you’re feeling better now and hugging your twin, Orish, which makes me smile ’cause I know how much you missed her.”

Her post went on to reflect on their decadeslong friendship. She continued, “You and I have known each other since we were kids, and we’ve laughed, cried, celebrated, and everything in between, which is why I just don’t want to believe this. You’ll always be my ‘IBG,’ and I still love you, my forever lil sis! Rest easy.” Comments for both LeMisha and Meelah’s posts have been filled with condolences from longtime supporters and notable artists like Missy Elliott, Tamar Braxton, and Da Brat, to name a few.

Additional details about the singer’s health issues have not been disclosed to the public. However, in December 2022, the group informed fans that Irish would be taking a step back to focus on unspecified ailments. “We regret to inform you that at this time, Irish Grinstead will be taking a medical leave of absence due to serious medical issues. It is our hope that she will have a healthy and speedy recovery in the months to come,” read their statement.

The R&B trio released its first album, No Doubt, in 1996, featuring the well-known track “Get It Together.” The group’s 1999 sophomore effort, 702, cemented the artists as a force to be reckoned with in the industry with hits like “Where My Girls At” and “You Don’t Know.”