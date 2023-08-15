Missy Elliott penned a heartfelt tribute to Magoo, who passed away at the age of 50 this past weekend.

On Monday (Aug. 14), the hip hop legend took to Instagram to share a clip from her “Beep Me 911” music video, that featured Magoo and 702, from her 1997 debut album, Supa Dupa Fly. In the caption, she reflected on the memories she has with her longtime collaborator. “These are the [kinds] of [posts] I don’t wish on [anyone],” Missy began. “At [first] I was in shock [and] the more I sit, the reality kicks in so many emotions. I remember when we [first] met as teenagers [and] you said, ‘Hey, my name Melvin,’ [and] I laughed so hard [and] I said, ‘Wait, you really talk like that?’ and you said, ‘Yuuuup’ [and] I kept laughing, [and] I [asked], ‘What you do?’ You said, ‘I rap’ [and] you kicked [eight] bars. [And] I said, ‘You remind me of Q-Tip,’ and you said, ‘He [is] one of my favorite emcees,’ but your flow was VA. I loved it [and] from that day we became so cool.”

Missy also revealed that Magoo was the one who gave her the iconic “Misdemeanor” nickname. “You supported me from day [one] [and] you said, ‘I’m going to call you Misdemeanor because it’s a crime to have that many talents.’ So [for] those who don’t know, Magoo gave me the name Misdemeanor when we did this song ‘Beep Me 911’ [and] I asked Magoo to get on it. I played this verse over and over, [and] posting this is just heartbreaking. I am so lost for words,” she added. You can check out the social media post below.