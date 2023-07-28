Photo: Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images
By Cierra Jones
  /  07.28.2023

From Ciara to Lil Kim, Missy Elliott has worked with the who’s who in the music industry. Over the years, many of her peers have considered her as one of the greatest producers and artists of all time.

Earlier today (July 28), the Virginia native relived the memory of one of her iconic songs that put her on the map, as she took to social media with a message for fans. In 1997, Missy dropped “The Rain (Supa Dupa Fly)” from her debut studio album. When thinking about the song 26 years later, the 52-year-old spoke about how unique her music and what she was doing as an artist was at the time.

“My BEATS, and STYLE and my physical appearance. The chubby gal was not like anyone else out,” she tweeted. “I was animated and doing sound effects way back then, which we now call them AD-LIBS. Look at this video [today]. This came out 26 years ago, and it is still SO far AHEAD. This is facts.”

In a separate tweet, Missy added that the ’90s single “[changed] the game.” “The Rain (Supa Dupa Fly),” along with her catalog full of other hit records, led to the “Get Ur Freak On” singer becoming the first female rapper who will be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame later this year. Online, she displayed an endless amount of gratitude for her supporters. “It’s times I have gotten [online and] seen, ‘[You’re] irrelevant. [You’re] a flop,'” she tweeted. “‘[You’re] washed up,’ [and] it would crush me at times. BUT God, you made me STRONG. [I] kept going, [and] you allowed my decades of WORK to SPEAK [for] itself. I am HUMBLED. Thank you [to] all my supporters. I LOVE YOU.”

The Grammy Award winner added, “I want to say this is HUGE, not for just me but [for] all [of] my sisters in HIP HOP. This door is now OPEN to showcase the hard work [and] what many of us contribute to MUSIC.”

Tags in this article:
Tags
Missy Elliott
R&B
Rap

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

BIA returns with 'REALLY HER' EP

By Jon Powell
  /  07.28.2023

Lizzo leaves fans mesmerized as she combines her love for music and fantasy adventures in a mini story time clip

By Cierra Jones
  /  07.28.2023

Coco Jones eyes early 2024 for her highly anticipated debut album's release date as she reflects on her year of emergence

By Cierra Jones
  /  07.28.2023

Travis Scott surprises fans during 'CIRCUS MAXIMUS' screening in New York

By Jon Powell
  /  07.28.2023

J. Cole admits he's afraid of going broke again: "So I’m slow to spend"

By Oumou Fofana
  /  07.28.2023

Drake appears to reveal himself as the buyer of Tupac Shakur's $1 million ring

By Jon Powell
  /  07.28.2023

Benzino gets emotional while reflecting on his relationship with Coi Leray

By Oumou Fofana
  /  07.28.2023

Offset and Cardi B shut down critics in "Jealousy" visual

By Jon Powell
  /  07.28.2023

Yung Mal says he's on his "CEO s**t" with plans to help his artists level up

By Vayda Sorel
  /  07.27.2023

Nicki Minaj is taking control in Call of Duty's preview for its celebration of hip hop turning 50

By Cierra Jones
  /  07.27.2023

Lil Tjay and Fivio Foreign take over London in "Bla Bla" visual

By Jon Powell
  /  07.27.2023

Yo Gotti marks return with "No Fake Love" visual

By Jon Powell
  /  07.27.2023

Studio Sessions | Kid Capri reveals how Big Pun and JAY-Z impressed him 25 years ago

By Keith Nelson Jr
  /  07.27.2023

Quavo opens up about grief, 'Rocket Power,' and more in new interview

By Jon Powell
  /  07.27.2023

SZA's 'SOS' now holds the most weeks at No. 1 on Billboard's Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart since 1990

By Jon Powell
  /  07.27.2023
View More

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

BIA returns with 'REALLY HER' EP

By Jon Powell
  /  07.28.2023

Lizzo leaves fans mesmerized as she combines her love for music and fantasy adventures in a mini story time clip

By Cierra Jones
  /  07.28.2023

Coco Jones eyes early 2024 for her highly anticipated debut album's release date as she reflects on her year of emergence

By Cierra Jones
  /  07.28.2023

Travis Scott surprises fans during 'CIRCUS MAXIMUS' screening in New York

By Jon Powell
  /  07.28.2023

J. Cole admits he's afraid of going broke again: "So I’m slow to spend"

By Oumou Fofana
  /  07.28.2023

Drake appears to reveal himself as the buyer of Tupac Shakur's $1 million ring

By Jon Powell
  /  07.28.2023

Benzino gets emotional while reflecting on his relationship with Coi Leray

By Oumou Fofana
  /  07.28.2023

Offset and Cardi B shut down critics in "Jealousy" visual

By Jon Powell
  /  07.28.2023

Yung Mal says he's on his "CEO s**t" with plans to help his artists level up

By Vayda Sorel
  /  07.27.2023

Nicki Minaj is taking control in Call of Duty's preview for its celebration of hip hop turning 50

By Cierra Jones
  /  07.27.2023

Lil Tjay and Fivio Foreign take over London in "Bla Bla" visual

By Jon Powell
  /  07.27.2023

Yo Gotti marks return with "No Fake Love" visual

By Jon Powell
  /  07.27.2023

Studio Sessions | Kid Capri reveals how Big Pun and JAY-Z impressed him 25 years ago

By Keith Nelson Jr
  /  07.27.2023

Quavo opens up about grief, 'Rocket Power,' and more in new interview

By Jon Powell
  /  07.27.2023

SZA's 'SOS' now holds the most weeks at No. 1 on Billboard's Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart since 1990

By Jon Powell
  /  07.27.2023
View More

Trending
Watch

Memphis in May | 'Ambassadors of Smoke'

In our first episode of “Ambassadors of Smoke,” Alex Hill traverses the grounds of Memphis in May — one of the country’s biggest barbecue competitions — where she talks to the grillers about our history in the culinary craft, and how Kingsford and Preserve the Pit are helping to maintain that legacy and supporting others in doing so.

By REVOLT
  /  06.29.2023
Watch

Kingsford cookout | 'Ambassadors of Smoke'

In episode two of “Ambassadors of Smoke,” we take it to the backyard, where the grillers open up on family, tradition, and their favorite cookout memories, all while enjoying some great food along the way. Watch now!

By REVOLT
  /  06.29.2023
Interest

Coco Jones collabs with rising musicians to celebrate Black Music Month in "The Link Up" season 2

The musical collective paid homage to iconic Black artists by reimagining beloved R&B classics.
By J'Na Jefferson
  /  06.12.2023
Interest

Coco Jones collaborates with Black musicians you need to know for "The Link Up" season 2

The Xfinity-sponsored performance series brought the talent together in celebration of Black Music Month.
By Kwasi Boadi
  /  06.19.2023
The Link Up

Coco Jones joins forces with rising Black stars to cover "Real Love" | 'The Link Up'

For this episode of “The Link Up,” Coco Jones delivers a modern twist on an R&B classic with her cover of “Real Love.” Powered by Xfinity. Watch!

By REVOLT
  /  06.19.2023
The Link Up

Watch Coco Jones cover Brandy's classic bop "Full Moon" | 'The Link Up'

“The Link Up” is back! This Black Music Month, join REVOLT and Xfinity as we honor Black culture and Black music with the help of the one and only Coco Jones. In episode one, watch Coco’s full cover performance of Brandy’s classic “Full Moon.”

By REVOLT
  /  06.12.2023
Interest

The distinct difference between Afrobeat and Afrobeats

Most people confuse Afrobeat and Afrobeats. Read up as 2Baba, Tiwa Savage, Shatta Wale, and Ivie Ani give their exclusive insight on the topic. Happy Black Music Month!

By Oumou Fofana
  /  06.14.2023
Interviews

Breland wants to break down barriers in country music while being true to his artistry

“There’s been a ton of collabs between the R&B and the hip hop world..” said Breland. “I think if we’re able to do that within country music with more traditionally perceived, you know, Black genres, I don’t see why it would be any different because the ancestry of these genres is all the same.” 

By Shanique Yates
  /  06.27.2023
Web3

Web3 | Black musicians who are changing the game and making their mark

In honor of Black Music Month, we take a look at artists who are contributing to and shaping Web3. Check them out below.

By Ashley France
  /  06.09.2023
Interviews

Sean Paul: Dancehall and reggae are a part of Jamaica's DNA and a way to show the world who we are

Sean Paul spoke about his love for dancehall and reggae, friendship with Beenie Man and much more. Check out the Black Music Month exclusive below!

By Ty Cole
  /  06.21.2023
Interviews

Hosts of "#CareFreeBlackGirl" urge Black women to live authentically and keep evolving

In this exclusive, REVOLT speaks to “#CareFreeBlackGirl” hosts DJ Candy Raine, Rebellious Kiana, Nika, and Shay about their platform, highly anticipated events, and what it means to be 100 percent yourself. Read up!

By Joyce Philippe
  /  06.02.2023
Interviews

Angel Reese on her critics: "If you're not getting hate, you're not doing something right"

“People will always have something to say… They can’t change anything I do or my perspective of things… I’m going to stand on what I say… That’s just how I move,” Angel Reese tells REVOLT. Read up!

By Ty Cole
  /  06.02.2023
Web3

Web3 | NFT tickets will change the way we experience music festivals forever

NFT tickets allow us to memorialize music festivals as a staple in history with a digital asset that will last for a lifetime. Read up!

By Ashley France
  /  06.23.2023
Interviews

Mr. Eazi and DJ Edu are excited to embrace freedom and good vibes as duo ChopLife SoundSystem

In honor of Black Music Month, REVOLT caught up with Mr. Eazi and DJ Edu to discuss their new project, its focus on the Amapiano genre, Afrobeats, and much more. Read the exclusive below!

By Terzel Ron
  /  06.12.2023
Interviews

Taylor Rooks is raising the standard in sports journalism as a master of authenticity

In this exclusive interview, Taylor Rooks chats about women taking up space in male-dominated industries, Angel Reese standing her ground, and the meaning of success. Read up!

By Ty Cole
  /  06.09.2023
Kickin’ Facts with Legendary Lade

Kickin' Facts with Legendary Lade | 19 best dressed celebs at the 2023 BET Awards

If there’s one thing you can count on at the BET Awards, it’s head-turning looks.

By Legendary Lade
  /  06.26.2023
Interest

A letter to those whose dads are no longer here in the physical form for Father’s Day

For those whose dads are no longer physically here, Father’s Day weekend is going to be tough. But, I’m writing this letter to let you know you are not alone.

By Isha Thorpe
  /  06.16.2023
Interest

Tina Turner was more than the Queen of Rock 'n' Roll, she was the blueprint for Black women

For Black History Month and beyond, we honor Tina Turner, our shining star who never allowed the ways of the world to dim her light.

By Shanique Yates
  /  06.16.2023
Interviews

Big Freedia: If you're an ally to the Queer community, fight for us

“Keep on helping us break barriers and fight for our rights,” the Queen of Bounce said in this Pride Month and Black Music Month exclusive.

By Ty Cole
  /  06.22.2023
Interviews

Doug E. Fresh has some shocking surprises in store for ESSENCE Festival’s hip hop 50 celebration

REVOLT caught up with legend Doug E. Fresh before he celebrates hip hop’s 50th anniversary at the 2023 ESSENCE Festival of Culture. The innovator opened up about the event, building with Slick Rick, and much more in this Black Music Month exclusive.

By Jon Powell
  /  06.29.2023
View More
Revolt - New Episodes