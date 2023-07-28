From Ciara to Lil Kim, Missy Elliott has worked with the who’s who in the music industry. Over the years, many of her peers have considered her as one of the greatest producers and artists of all time.

Earlier today (July 28), the Virginia native relived the memory of one of her iconic songs that put her on the map, as she took to social media with a message for fans. In 1997, Missy dropped “The Rain (Supa Dupa Fly)” from her debut studio album. When thinking about the song 26 years later, the 52-year-old spoke about how unique her music and what she was doing as an artist was at the time.

“My BEATS, and STYLE and my physical appearance. The chubby gal was not like anyone else out,” she tweeted. “I was animated and doing sound effects way back then, which we now call them AD-LIBS. Look at this video [today]. This came out 26 years ago, and it is still SO far AHEAD. This is facts.”