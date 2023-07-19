Lil Durk has reportedly postponed his “Sorry for the Drought Tour” and canceled his headlining performance at Rolling Loud Miami this weekend due to health issues.

PEOPLE reported that yesterday (July 18), DJ Akademiks posted a statement from Lil Durk on his Instagram page, although the Chicago rapper has yet to publicly share the message to his fans himself. “Since I’m still awaiting to get full clearance from my doctors to travel and perform again, I have no other choice but to cancel my headlining Rolling Loud performance,” it read. “While I’m home resting, I am looking forward to my two homecoming shows on the 11th & 12th in Chicago. For the rest of the country, I’ll be announcing new dates soon. #StillHealing.”

“Lil Durk cancels [five] festivals, including $750K Rolling Loud Miami performance and reschedules upcoming tour due to health reasons!!! We got a statement from him exclusively about these cancellations. Get well Durk!!!!” the media personality captioned the social media post.