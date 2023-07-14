On Thursday (July 13), TMZ reported that Lil Durk spent a weeklong stay in a hospital following an apparent health scare. The Chicago star checked into an Ohio facility July 6 after what’s been described as “severe dehydration and exhaustion.” As a result, he was unable to perform at a slew of scheduled international shows and is currently on an indefinite hiatus until he fully recovers.

“My fans mean everything to me, you’re the reason why I do this,” Durk said in a statement to TMZ. “I was looking forward to touching all of my European fans, performing this week, attending the ESPYs, and more, but, after performing and traveling daily, I’ve become severely dehydrated and advised by my doctors not to travel due to exhaustion. Once I get my full energy back, it’s back to business, which I’m looking forward to.”

The past few months have seen Durk grinding hard in support of his eighth studio LP, Almost Healed. Released back in May, that project contained 21 songs with contributions from the likes of Alicia Keys, Future, 21 Savage, Kodak Black, Juice WRLD, Morgan Wallen, and J. Cole, the last of whom appeared on the hit single “All My Life.” The album debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 with 125,000 album-equivalent units sold during its first week of release.

As previously reported by REVOLT, the Only The Family frontman revealed that it took two years to get J. Cole on their successful collaboration. “I’m glad I waited two years. In my eyes, he a legend,” he told Apple Music’s Nadeska Alexis. “If you have a chance to do a song with a legend, it be like, will you send them something just to send it, just to say you got one? Or you gon’ make it stick?”