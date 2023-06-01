Photo: Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images
By Angel Saunders
  /  06.01.2023

Last month, a social media user named Adventures with Eli shared a video that went viral on TikTok. In the clip, the young man was walking down a Los Angeles street one night when he came upon an unhoused man who had a projector set up in his tent. As Eli got closer, he showed his followers that the individual was watching Lil Durk’s “All My Life” music video.

Over 7 million views later, Durk managed to find the crafty fan and pay him a visit. Last night (May 31), the Chicago native went live on Instagram to show the sweet encounter. “I wanna do something real special out of the kindness of my heart, right?” the “What Happened To Virgil” artist began. “So the guy who was playing ‘All My Life’ in the tent, I found him. I’mma pull up on him. I got him a hotel room. You never know what people [are] going through,” he continued.

@adv.with.eli I have so many questions… #losangeles #homeless #hollywood ♬ original sound – Adventures With Eli

Durk exited a vehicle and introduced himself to the man, who told him his name was Pedro. While speaking with the Los Angeles resident, the “All Love” rapper let him know he footed the bill for a 30-day hotel stay and gave him a new cellphone, gift cards, and cash. He also asked for Pedro’s permission before showing him on camera. “​​This [is] how you do it, get permission and give blessings. Super dope. Glad to see positivity on this app,” one person tweeted in response to the clip. Another added, “This could be life-changing for that man.”

A few questioned why the moment was filmed, but Durk’s supporters came to his defense. “People in the comments [are] talking about, ‘He shouldn’t record himself.’ If he can record himself singing and rapping about violence, then he can record himself doing a good deed,” one said. Others praised his efforts: “It’s not Lil Durk’s responsibility to fix Pedro’s life… But at least for 30 days he can shower and sleep in a comfortable bed.” When the 30-year-old rap star isn’t making hits and performing for the masses, he spends his time helping others through his Neighborhood Heroes Foundation, hosting events that expose youth to college readiness programs and allowing local kids to do fun activities such as throwing the first pitch at White Sox games.

See what others are saying below.

Tags in this article:
Tags
Lil Durk
Rap

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Studio Sessions | Consequence is ready to drop his top-tier, star-studded sophomore album

By Keith Nelson Jr
  /  06.01.2023

Tupac to be honored with posthumous Hollywood Walk of Fame star

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.01.2023

Latto has her "Put It On Da Floor (Remix)" with Cardi B announcement on the trending topic list and Twitter can't keep quiet

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.01.2023

Taylor Swift’s rumored boyfriend questions fan backlash for offensive Ice Spice comments

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.31.2023

Ice Cube transforms into a villain for 'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem's' official trailer

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.31.2023

Fans send messages of support to Vybz Kartel after lawyer shares grave prison update

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.31.2023

Hollywood stars emerged at the 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' world premiere

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.31.2023

Megan Thee Stallion is focused on the healing of “Me, Myself, and I” as she gives update on new music

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.31.2023

A third individual has been charged with the 2002 murder of Jam Master Jay

By Jon Powell
  /  05.31.2023

Busta Rhymes brought to tears by "Happy Birthday" performance from fan

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.30.2023

Megan Thee Stallion sparks dating rumors after attending Italian wedding with Belgian soccer player and Twitter is gagging

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.30.2023

Hit-Boy announces 'SURF OR DROWN 2' album, drops "Reckless & Ratchet" collab with dad Big Hit

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.30.2023

Tyler, the Creator teases Camp Flog Gnaw 2023 in new Kendrick Lamar and Baby Keem video

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.30.2023

IDK partners with nonprofit for year 2 of No Label Academy for BIPOC interested in the music business

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.30.2023

Travis Scott teases Bad Bunny collaboration ahead of 'Utopia' release

By Jon Powell
  /  05.30.2023
View More

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Studio Sessions | Consequence is ready to drop his top-tier, star-studded sophomore album

By Keith Nelson Jr
  /  06.01.2023

Tupac to be honored with posthumous Hollywood Walk of Fame star

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.01.2023

Latto has her "Put It On Da Floor (Remix)" with Cardi B announcement on the trending topic list and Twitter can't keep quiet

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.01.2023

Taylor Swift’s rumored boyfriend questions fan backlash for offensive Ice Spice comments

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.31.2023

Ice Cube transforms into a villain for 'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem's' official trailer

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.31.2023

Fans send messages of support to Vybz Kartel after lawyer shares grave prison update

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.31.2023

Hollywood stars emerged at the 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' world premiere

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.31.2023

Megan Thee Stallion is focused on the healing of “Me, Myself, and I” as she gives update on new music

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.31.2023

A third individual has been charged with the 2002 murder of Jam Master Jay

By Jon Powell
  /  05.31.2023

Busta Rhymes brought to tears by "Happy Birthday" performance from fan

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.30.2023

Megan Thee Stallion sparks dating rumors after attending Italian wedding with Belgian soccer player and Twitter is gagging

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.30.2023

Hit-Boy announces 'SURF OR DROWN 2' album, drops "Reckless & Ratchet" collab with dad Big Hit

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.30.2023

Tyler, the Creator teases Camp Flog Gnaw 2023 in new Kendrick Lamar and Baby Keem video

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.30.2023

IDK partners with nonprofit for year 2 of No Label Academy for BIPOC interested in the music business

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.30.2023

Travis Scott teases Bad Bunny collaboration ahead of 'Utopia' release

By Jon Powell
  /  05.30.2023
View More

Trending
Receipts

B. Simone vs. Desi Banks | 'Receipts'

On this episode of “Receipts,” Desi Banks puts his friendship with comedian and entrepreneur B. Simone to the test when they battle it out to guess contestant Darrius’ hidden talent. Presented by Walmart.

By REVOLT
  /  05.16.2023
Receipts

Desi Banks vs. Eric Bellinger | 'Receipts'

Get ready for “Receipts,” the all-new game show brought to you by REVOLT and Walmart where contestants battle it out to reveal a Black and Unlimited shopper’s hidden talent from clues on their shopping receipt! For the premiere, host Desi Banks goes three rounds with the one and only Eric Bellinger. Watch!

 

 

By REVOLT
  /  05.09.2023
Receipts

B. Simone and Desi Banks go head-to-head on “Receipts” game show

After a few pleasantries, Desi Banks and B. Simone dived right into the first round of gameplay – and it was hilarious from beginning to end.

By REVOLT
  /  05.16.2023
Receipts

Eric Bellinger stars in premiere episode of REVOLT’s new game show “Receipts”

REVOLT and Walmart are spotlighting everyday Black shoppers with unexpected talents on the new show.

By REVOLT
  /  05.09.2023
View More