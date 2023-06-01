Last month, a social media user named Adventures with Eli shared a video that went viral on TikTok. In the clip, the young man was walking down a Los Angeles street one night when he came upon an unhoused man who had a projector set up in his tent. As Eli got closer, he showed his followers that the individual was watching Lil Durk’s “All My Life” music video.

Over 7 million views later, Durk managed to find the crafty fan and pay him a visit. Last night (May 31), the Chicago native went live on Instagram to show the sweet encounter. “I wanna do something real special out of the kindness of my heart, right?” the “What Happened To Virgil” artist began. “So the guy who was playing ‘All My Life’ in the tent, I found him. I’mma pull up on him. I got him a hotel room. You never know what people [are] going through,” he continued.

Durk exited a vehicle and introduced himself to the man, who told him his name was Pedro. While speaking with the Los Angeles resident, the “All Love” rapper let him know he footed the bill for a 30-day hotel stay and gave him a new cellphone, gift cards, and cash. He also asked for Pedro’s permission before showing him on camera. “​​This [is] how you do it, get permission and give blessings. Super dope. Glad to see positivity on this app,” one person tweeted in response to the clip. Another added, “This could be life-changing for that man.”

A few questioned why the moment was filmed, but Durk’s supporters came to his defense. “People in the comments [are] talking about, ‘He shouldn’t record himself.’ If he can record himself singing and rapping about violence, then he can record himself doing a good deed,” one said. Others praised his efforts: “It’s not Lil Durk’s responsibility to fix Pedro’s life… But at least for 30 days he can shower and sleep in a comfortable bed.” When the 30-year-old rap star isn’t making hits and performing for the masses, he spends his time helping others through his Neighborhood Heroes Foundation, hosting events that expose youth to college readiness programs and allowing local kids to do fun activities such as throwing the first pitch at White Sox games.

See what others are saying below.

This could be life changing for that man 🙏🏼 — ѕнα∂ყ™ 🥀 (@9illeh) June 1, 2023

This how you do it , get permission and give blessings… super dope, glad to see positivity on this app — Zigg TheArtist (@ZiggTheArtist) June 1, 2023

Spread positivity 🔥🔥💪🏾 — Trey.B (@Treybrown3) June 1, 2023

People in the comments talking about “he shouldn’t record himself”. If he can record himself singing and rapping about violence then he can record himself doing a good deed. TaME. — m. (@holychampagneX2) June 1, 2023

People saying why he recording is the same people that record celebrities when they see them in public… durk asked if he wanted to be on dude said “ I ain’t tripping “I loved every second of this video — Michael Gray (@mikiegray617) June 1, 2023

It’s not Lil Durk responsibility to fix Pedro’s life. It’s Pedro responsibility to want to help himself. But at least for 30 days he can shower and sleep in a comfortable bed. — JD (@LolaZapiola) June 1, 2023