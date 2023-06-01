Last month, a social media user named Adventures with Eli shared a video that went viral on TikTok. In the clip, the young man was walking down a Los Angeles street one night when he came upon an unhoused man who had a projector set up in his tent. As Eli got closer, he showed his followers that the individual was watching Lil Durk’s “All My Life” music video.
Over 7 million views later, Durk managed to find the crafty fan and pay him a visit. Last night (May 31), the Chicago native went live on Instagram to show the sweet encounter. “I wanna do something real special out of the kindness of my heart, right?” the “What Happened To Virgil” artist began. “So the guy who was playing ‘All My Life’ in the tent, I found him. I’mma pull up on him. I got him a hotel room. You never know what people [are] going through,” he continued.
@adv.with.eli I have so many questions… #losangeles #homeless #hollywood ♬ original sound – Adventures With Eli
Durk exited a vehicle and introduced himself to the man, who told him his name was Pedro. While speaking with the Los Angeles resident, the “All Love” rapper let him know he footed the bill for a 30-day hotel stay and gave him a new cellphone, gift cards, and cash. He also asked for Pedro’s permission before showing him on camera. “This [is] how you do it, get permission and give blessings. Super dope. Glad to see positivity on this app,” one person tweeted in response to the clip. Another added, “This could be life-changing for that man.”
A few questioned why the moment was filmed, but Durk’s supporters came to his defense. “People in the comments [are] talking about, ‘He shouldn’t record himself.’ If he can record himself singing and rapping about violence, then he can record himself doing a good deed,” one said. Others praised his efforts: “It’s not Lil Durk’s responsibility to fix Pedro’s life… But at least for 30 days he can shower and sleep in a comfortable bed.” When the 30-year-old rap star isn’t making hits and performing for the masses, he spends his time helping others through his Neighborhood Heroes Foundation, hosting events that expose youth to college readiness programs and allowing local kids to do fun activities such as throwing the first pitch at White Sox games.
See what others are saying below.
This could be life changing for that man 🙏🏼
— ѕнα∂ყ™ 🥀 (@9illeh) June 1, 2023
This how you do it , get permission and give blessings… super dope, glad to see positivity on this app
— Zigg TheArtist (@ZiggTheArtist) June 1, 2023
Spread positivity 🔥🔥💪🏾
— Trey.B (@Treybrown3) June 1, 2023
People in the comments talking about “he shouldn’t record himself”. If he can record himself singing and rapping about violence then he can record himself doing a good deed. TaME.
— m. (@holychampagneX2) June 1, 2023
People saying why he recording is the same people that record celebrities when they see them in public… durk asked if he wanted to be on dude said “ I ain’t tripping “I loved every second of this video
— Michael Gray (@mikiegray617) June 1, 2023
It’s not Lil Durk responsibility to fix Pedro’s life. It’s Pedro responsibility to want to help himself. But at least for 30 days he can shower and sleep in a comfortable bed.
— JD (@LolaZapiola) June 1, 2023
Be for real that’s a damn good blessing he gave em 30 days of comfort, some money and gift cards no telling if food or just more funds but that’s a reasonable jump off and realistic appreciation package and fresh start if he chooses 💯🤝🏾
— 🧔🏾♂️👅Bearded Bully 💪🏾😈 (@bearded_bully69) June 1, 2023
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
Trending
B. Simone vs. Desi Banks | 'Receipts'
On this episode of “Receipts,” Desi Banks puts his friendship with comedian and entrepreneur B. Simone to the test when they battle it out to guess contestant Darrius’ hidden talent. Presented by Walmart.
Desi Banks vs. Eric Bellinger | 'Receipts'
Get ready for “Receipts,” the all-new game show brought to you by REVOLT and Walmart where contestants battle it out to reveal a Black and Unlimited shopper’s hidden talent from clues on their shopping receipt! For the premiere, host Desi Banks goes three rounds with the one and only Eric Bellinger. Watch!
B. Simone and Desi Banks go head-to-head on “Receipts” game show
After a few pleasantries, Desi Banks and B. Simone dived right into the first round of gameplay – and it was hilarious from beginning to end.
Eric Bellinger stars in premiere episode of REVOLT’s new game show “Receipts”
REVOLT and Walmart are spotlighting everyday Black shoppers with unexpected talents on the new show.