Last year, Kodak Black dropped off the well-received body of work Kutthroat Bill: Vol. 1, complete with additional contributions from Lil Crix, Vvsnce, NFL Tuewop, and Prince Swanny. On Thursday (Jan. 5), he unveiled a new visual from said project for “Kodak The Boss,” a DR ZEUZ-produced effort that’s full of bars about the Floridian rapper’s current lifestyle, friends turned enemies, and more:

“Let me start this s**t off right ’cause I can never be wrong, I tried to change my life, them people called me a clone, took the top off, I ain’t drinkin’ nothin’ that I ain’t pour, I brought my own ‘za, I ain’t smokin’ nothin’ that I ain’t roll, hold on, what happened to all that energy you had when I was gone? You can say whatever you want, I know you hate that I’m home, watchin’ out for opps when you the one I need to worry ’bout, sometimes your best friend be your biggest hater all along…”

The accompanying clip for “Kodak The Boss” is presented by Byond Ent. and begins with a shot of Kodak preparing for his day. The rest of the video intersperses shots of the Sniper Gang star relaxing in his lavish residence with footage of him performing in front of a packed crowd.

In addition to Kutthroat Bill: Vol. 1, 2022 spawned the 19-track offering Back for Everything. That album was led by the viral hit “Super Gremlin,” an emotionally charged offering that first made landfall in 2021. That single both landed at No. 3 on Billlboard’s Hot 100 chart and earned a platinum certification. As a featured artist, Kodak also made multiple appearances on Kendrick Lamar’s critically acclaimed fifth LP, Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers, which topped the Billboard 200. Press play on “Kodak The Boss” below.