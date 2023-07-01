If Michelle Williams had it her way, Destiny’s Child would still be putting out hits. But instead, Williams and the group’s fans have had to face the reality that their destiny was seemingly fulfilled with the ladies’ last group album in 2004.

To this day, the songstress is still perplexed by her, Beyoncé, and Kelly Rowland’s final bow as a trio. “I didn’t want it to be. I don’t know if we wanted it to be the last album,” she disclosed on the latest episode of “The Terrell Show.” “But that’s the way it is,” she added.

Williams joined the group in 2000 after it underwent some restructuring following the departure of original bandmates LeToya Luckett and LaTavia Roberson. During the “Heard a Word” singer’s tenure with the group, they released three albums: 8 Days of Christmas, Survivor, and Destiny Fulfilled.

In June 2005, Rolling Stone obtained a statement from the group about their decision to disband after winning scores of awards and dominating the music charts as a trio. “We have been working together as Destiny’s Child since we were [nine] and touring together since we were 14,” it began. “After a lot of discussion and some deep soul-searching, we realized that our current tour has given us the opportunity to leave Destiny’s Child on a high note, united in our friendship and filled with an overwhelming gratitude for our music, our fans, and each other. After all these wonderful years working together, we realized that now is the time to pursue our personal goals and solo efforts in earnest.”

Still, Williams said that if reality were different, the Grammy Award winners would be able to enjoy their careers as solo acts and as Destiny’s Child. “But if it was up to me, we’d still be flip-flopping. We’d still be group, solo, group, solo,” she continued. “I don’t know [why it was the last album]. I promise you I don’t. I promise you I don’t. I’m quite positive that should we want to do one, I know the door is open for us to do that.”

In May, the group’s manager Matthew Knowles said he would gladly support the talented artists if they ever decided to reunite for one last album or tour. “I would certainly, certainly support that decision as I still manage Destiny’s Child. I would love to see that as well. I think the fans will be just overjoyed, overwhelmed,” he told “Entertainment Tonight.” Fans last saw the über successful women together onstage when Williams and Rowland joined Beyoncé for her Coachella performances in 2018.