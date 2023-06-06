As Beyoncé continues globe-trotting for her “Renaissance World Tour,” she’s been kind enough to bless us with fashion-forward looks along the way. Big B has been showing off on Instagram with different outfits in almost every slide, but no ensemble is complete without shoes.

In an interview published yesterday (June 5) by Vogue, Sandra Choi, creative director at Jimmy Choo, spoke exclusively with the outlet about creating the custom shoes worn by the “CUFF IT” queen. “We’re there as a supporting act,” the designer said of her crew. “Our team was a part that she needed to trust — to provide her with security and finesse.” It’s important to note that with a catalog of hits that date back to the ‘90s, the Houston native’s frequent wardrobe changes needed to be flawlessly executed in a timely manner.

Choi, who custom designed 41 pairs of Jimmy Choo shoes for Bey, reminded readers that the “BREAK MY SOUL” hitmaker doesn’t need to just look good on stage, but that the footwear has to be something the decorated Grammy winner can move in as well with her show-stopping choreography. One request was that the designer create something that “really sparkled” to mimic the theme of the album cover. “It’s fashion based, but I had to think about the functionality of it. There’s lots of things we did especially for Beyoncé to make sure that the footwear works for her on stage,” the stylist added.

Beyoncé’s team was tight-lipped about what outfits would be worn, so much so that Choi had to use her skills to assume what would be right for each concert. “Our job was to provide a variety for her styling team and to deliver the right finish even though we don’t even know which outfits [the shoes might] be styled with. It’s very much been a collaboration,” Choi, who has never met Mrs. Carter before, revealed.