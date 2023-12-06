On Tuesday (Dec. 5), Dave East dropped off a new visual for “Weirdos,” a hard-hitting collaboration with Jadakiss. Produced by araabMUZIK, Coleman, and Motif Alumni, the track sees the two New York talents focused on the money while remaining close to the streets.

“I was raised to be a soldier, ain’t no tears, n**ga, wipe ’em off your face and hit your square, n**ga, I told ’em it would happen, I prepared n**gas, let’s try to make a million dollars, s**t, I dared n**gas, I had to wait in line, I ain’t have CLEAR, n**ga, TSA could smell that East Co. on my beard, n**ga, once in a lifеtime, I’m such a rare n**ga, come look at what I seen, I’m tryna sharе my vision, come chill around some n**gas that done really lived it, once you really ’round some money, you gon’ feel that difference…”

Directed by Devkamera, the accompanying clip shows East and Jada living it up as kings in different locations around NYC. Eagle-eyed viewers will also catch a quick tribute to late rapper Chinx adorned on Jada’s fitted cap.