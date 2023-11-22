Today (Nov. 22), J. Stone unveiled his new album, The Definition of Success, the continuation of an impressive series that includes 2019’s The Definition of Loyalty, 2020’s The Definition of Pain and 2022’s The Definition of Sacrifice. The Crenshaw talent’s latest effort consists of 17 songs with contributions from Dom Kennedy, Bun B, Trae Tha Truth, Xzibit, Dave East and more.

One of the bigger standouts from the project is the Hit-Boy-produced “Foundation,” which features B.H. and Nipsey Hussle, the latter of whom delivers posthumous lines about what it takes to reach the proverbial finish line in the game of life.

“Look, first you got to pay dues / Then you got to make moves / And you know the game test you / You just gotta stay true / First they probably like who? / Then you finally break through / You ain’t gotta play cool / You just gotta make room / I been on a lot a missions / I caught a lot of cases / Took me a lot of time / But I built a foundation…”

As REVOLT previously reported, Stone told Bootleg Kev that another Hussle album should be expected sometime in the future.

“It’s so much music this n**ga done did, bro. Like you wouldn’t even imagine, bro. There’s s**t I haven’t even heard when I thought I heard everything,” he stated. “It’s definitely going to be another Nip album. But, it’s All Money In, so we ain’t going to put out nothing [subpar].”

In that same interview, he also showed love to another tragically fallen emcee. “Rest in peace to [Pop Smoke]. I feel like if they would’ve held on to his music more and put it out the right way, it would’ve been received differently. But, the music was still good, and we needed it at that time.”

Press play on both “Foundation” and The Definition of Success below.