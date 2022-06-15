Today (June 15), J. Stone unveils his latest body of work The Definition of Sacrifice, which contains 15 songs and additional features from O.T. Genasis, Swizz Beatz, Jadakiss, Styles P, Garren, Young Dolph, K CAMP, and more. The project was led by the singles “Put That On Crip,” “Weekend” and “No Time.”

Another standout from The Definition of Sacrifice is the TURNMEUPJOSH-produced “Flowers Now,” which features an assist from Mozzy. The track sees the two West Coast talents stressing about the importance of family, love, and respect:

“Don’t wait for me to die to say you had love for me, don’t wait for me to die to say you had plugs for me, don’t wait for me to get popped to show props, now how that sound, don’t wait for me to die to show love, give me my flowers now … don’t wait ’til I’m gone to want to do a song wit’ me, don’t wait ’til I’m gone to say you coulda got on wit’ me…”

In addition to the aforementioned album’s release, J. Stone liberated a new visual for “Flowers Now,” a LewisYouNasty-produced effort that shows the two artists delivering their rhymes in different locations, from an alleyway to a garden surrounded by roses.

The Definition of Sacrifice is the third installment in a series that began with 2019’s The Definition of Loyalty and continued with The Definition of Pain the following year. In a recent interview with No Jumper, J. Stone revealed that there would be a fourth to come after titled The Definition of Success. He also spoke on if there was pressure to keep the All Money In movement going following Nipsey Hussle’s tragic passing:

“I mean, you don’t even think about it. You just, it’s just something you gotta do. … ‘Cause when you think like that, that’s when the pressure build up … it’s go time.”

Press play on both The Definition of Sacrifice and the video for “Flowers Now” below.