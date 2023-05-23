On Monday (May 22), Dave East and Nino Man teamed up for a remix to Lil Uzi Vert’s 2022 smash hit “Just Wanna Rock.” Dubbed “I Wanna Rocc (EASTMIX),” the track sees the Harlem duo keeping things street-oriented over MCVertt and Synthetic’s Jersey Club production.

“100s I put in my sock, never do I got emotion for opps, I feel like Uzi, I walk in the spot, bro got an Uzi, we walk in the spot, I think of my loc, I ain’t takin’ a plea, b**ches bug out when they link up wit’ me, I gotta thank God I can wake up and breathe, I come from no money, I wake up wit’ Gs, b**ch in her feelings, I told her I’m done, no way I can break up and leave, I know I’m a target, them n**gas ain’t aimin’ at you, bro, they aimin’ at me…”

Fans can also enjoy a matching visual for East and Nino’s energetic drop, which comes courtesy of Benji Filmz. In the short clip, the artists catch vibes with their crew in the popular Light Box Garage, a location previously used by the likes of Logic, Jhené Aiko, and Tinashe.

Back in April, East liberated the deluxe edition of his 2022 release Book of David, a project that he created alongside DJ Drama, Buda, and Grandz. The well-received body of work boasted 26 songs and additional contributions from Derrick Milano, Millyz, Styles P, Berner, B-Real, and the late Kiing Shooter. Months prior to the initial arrival of Book of David, fans were treated to the equally dope HDIGH (or How Did I Get Here?). That project contained assists from Musiq Soulchild, Method Man, Anthony Hamilton, Trae Tha Truth, Benny The Butcher, and more. Press play on the visual for “I Wanna Rocc (EASTMIX)” below.