Photo: Screenshot from Dave East and Nino Man’s “I Wanna Rocc (EASTMIX)” video
By Jon Powell
  /  05.23.2023

On Monday (May 22), Dave East and Nino Man teamed up for a remix to Lil Uzi Vert’s 2022 smash hit “Just Wanna Rock.” Dubbed “I Wanna Rocc (EASTMIX),” the track sees the Harlem duo keeping things street-oriented over MCVertt and Synthetic’s Jersey Club production.

“100s I put in my sock, never do I got emotion for opps, I feel like Uzi, I walk in the spot, bro got an Uzi, we walk in the spot, I think of my loc, I ain’t takin’ a plea, b**ches bug out when they link up wit’ me, I gotta thank God I can wake up and breathe, I come from no money, I wake up wit’ Gs, b**ch in her feelings, I told her I’m done, no way I can break up and leave, I know I’m a target, them n**gas ain’t aimin’ at you, bro, they aimin’ at me…”

Fans can also enjoy a matching visual for East and Nino’s energetic drop, which comes courtesy of Benji Filmz. In the short clip, the artists catch vibes with their crew in the popular Light Box Garage, a location previously used by the likes of Logic, Jhené Aiko, and Tinashe.

Back in April, East liberated the deluxe edition of his 2022 release Book of David, a project that he created alongside DJ Drama, Buda, and Grandz. The well-received body of work boasted 26 songs and additional contributions from Derrick Milano, Millyz, Styles P, Berner, B-Real, and the late Kiing Shooter. Months prior to the initial arrival of Book of David, fans were treated to the equally dope HDIGH (or How Did I Get Here?). That project contained assists from Musiq Soulchild, Method Man, Anthony Hamilton, Trae Tha Truth, Benny The Butcher, and more. Press play on the visual for “I Wanna Rocc (EASTMIX)” below.

Cardi B serves up a look and cocktails at Santa Monica launch party

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.23.2023

Yung Miami shares her thoughts on LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers falling in the NBA playoffs

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.23.2023

Check out Juicy J's latest visual for "Gettin'"

By Jon Powell
  /  05.23.2023

Key Glock drops off latest visual for "Work"

By Jon Powell
  /  05.23.2023

Tour Tales | DJ Sky Jetta and Baby Tate have kept their shows going even through chaos

By Keith Nelson Jr
  /  05.23.2023

Swizz Beatz unveils new visual for "Take 'Em Out" with Jadakiss, Benny The Butcher, and Scar Lip

By Jon Powell
  /  05.23.2023

Conway The Machine forced to postpone tour following severe leg injury

By Jon Powell
  /  05.23.2023

24kGoldn is excited to express his artistry and leave an impact on the world

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.23.2023

Disgraced ex-Atlanta cop gets 10 years in prison for role in the 2019 armed robbery of Bankroll Freddie

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.23.2023

Idris Elba to produce docuseries exploring the music industry’s exploitation of Black artists

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.22.2023

Tobe Nwigwe, Nas, and Jacob Banks connect for "On My Soul"

By Jon Powell
  /  05.22.2023

Toosii recruits Future for "Favorite Song (Toxic Version)" single

By Jon Powell
  /  05.22.2023

Belly unveils 'Mumble Rap 2' project

By Jon Powell
  /  05.22.2023

Listen to Aminé and KAYTRANADA's 'KAYTRAMINÉ' project

By Jon Powell
  /  05.22.2023

The Notorious B.I.G. honored by family and peers with 51st birthday celebration

By Jon Powell
  /  05.22.2023
