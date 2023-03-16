Photo: Paras Griffin/Contributor via Getty Images and Hippolyte Petit/Contributor via Getty Images
By Jon Powell
  /  03.16.2023

Back in February, Logic unveiled his eighth studio LP, College Park, a 17-song body of work with a wealth of assists from RZA, Fat Trel, Statik Selektah, Norah Jones, Bun B, and more. On Monday (March 13), the Maryland emcee liberated a new visual from said album for “Shimmy,” which features Joey BADA$$ and takes inspiration from a late Wu-Tang legend.

Shimmy, shimmy, ya, b**ch, I get money like ODB, shimmy, shimmy, yeah, I’m finally eatin’ good, no EBT, shimmy, shimmy, yay, do this every day, never play, bottles on the way, sip somethin’ and stay up,” Logic raps on the song’s chorus.

The accompanying clip for the 6ix and Soundtrakk-produced standout comes courtesy of JT Clemente and brings viewers into the collaborators’ studio session. Both Logic and BADA$$ catch vibes while an animated version of ODB appears at different times throughout.

As previously reported by REVOLT, Logic recently found himself in the hot seat after performing a cover of Ice Cube’s “It Was A Good Day.” Taking to TikTok, the “Everybody” rapper defended his decision to take on the classic single.

“Everybody’s all pissed off at me because I did a f**king Ice Cube cover,” he stated. “Meanwhile, I f**kin’ texted Ice Cube and he’s like, ‘Man, keep on doing you, brother.’ Like, who gives a f**k? Who gives a f**k!”

He continued, “I should do a whole f**king album… of f**king hard-a** ’90s records and call it Logic‘s Greatest Hits, and get all them paid, and get them publishing, and take care of all the legends and the GOATs and the greats from the ‘90s.”

Press play on Logic and Joey BADA$$’ “Shimmy” video below. If you missed it, you can stream College Park in full here.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Posthumous Coolio album titled ‘LONG LIVE COOLIO' is officially in the works

By Regina Cho
  /  03.16.2023

GloRilla shares new 'Anyways, Life’s Great… Bonus Edition' EP

By Regina Cho
  /  03.16.2023

Meek Mill and Rick Ross preview "Jordan Year" single during studio session

By Jon Powell
  /  03.16.2023

Jim Jones provides a "Status Update" in latest visual

By Jon Powell
  /  03.16.2023

Amanda Seales says suggesting Halle Bailey break up with DDG was just a joke

By Tabie Germain
  /  03.16.2023

Diddy on why he's pursuing ownership in BET: "It’s time for BET to be Black-owned again"

By Regina Cho
  /  03.16.2023

Blxst unveils new visual for "Ghetto Cinderella"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.16.2023

Young M.A addresses speculation about her health, reveals she was hospitalized

By Jon Powell
  /  03.16.2023

Omar Epps revisits Tupac prank from their time filming 'Juice'

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.15.2023

Daniel Caesar shares symbolic visual for "Let Me Go"

By Regina Cho
  /  03.15.2023

DaBaby recruits Anthony Hamilton for "BLANK"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.15.2023

Leon Thomas reaches a "Breaking Point" in latest visual

By Regina Cho
  /  03.15.2023

DJ Khaled teases new golf show on social media

By Jon Powell
  /  03.15.2023

Pharrell Williams announces 2023 Something In The Water festival lineup

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.15.2023

Westside Boogie surprises fans with 'Live At The Novo' EP

By Jon Powell
  /  03.15.2023
View More
Choose your Vibe (Optional)
By clicking subscribe, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Tags in this article:
Tags
Joey BADA$$
Logic
Music Videos
Rap
Choose your Vibe (Optional)
By clicking subscribe, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Posthumous Coolio album titled ‘LONG LIVE COOLIO' is officially in the works

By Regina Cho
  /  03.16.2023

GloRilla shares new 'Anyways, Life’s Great… Bonus Edition' EP

By Regina Cho
  /  03.16.2023

Meek Mill and Rick Ross preview "Jordan Year" single during studio session

By Jon Powell
  /  03.16.2023

Jim Jones provides a "Status Update" in latest visual

By Jon Powell
  /  03.16.2023

Amanda Seales says suggesting Halle Bailey break up with DDG was just a joke

By Tabie Germain
  /  03.16.2023

Diddy on why he's pursuing ownership in BET: "It’s time for BET to be Black-owned again"

By Regina Cho
  /  03.16.2023

Blxst unveils new visual for "Ghetto Cinderella"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.16.2023

Young M.A addresses speculation about her health, reveals she was hospitalized

By Jon Powell
  /  03.16.2023

Omar Epps revisits Tupac prank from their time filming 'Juice'

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.15.2023

Daniel Caesar shares symbolic visual for "Let Me Go"

By Regina Cho
  /  03.15.2023

DaBaby recruits Anthony Hamilton for "BLANK"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.15.2023

Leon Thomas reaches a "Breaking Point" in latest visual

By Regina Cho
  /  03.15.2023

DJ Khaled teases new golf show on social media

By Jon Powell
  /  03.15.2023

Pharrell Williams announces 2023 Something In The Water festival lineup

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.15.2023

Westside Boogie surprises fans with 'Live At The Novo' EP

By Jon Powell
  /  03.15.2023
View More

Trending
Maconomics

It's never too early to get the bag | 'Maconomics'

In REVOLT’s season five premiere of “Maconomics,” host Ross Mac shares some financial tips for ...
By REVOLT
  /  02.20.2023
Maconomics

Building a budget for uncertain times | 'Maconomics'

Ross Mac is back with an all-new episode of “Maconomics.” For this installment, the host ...
By REVOLT
  /  03.06.2023
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

The history of Black people in competitive sports and the continuation of "Black Firsts" in 2023

In an all new “REVOLT Black News Weekly,” we explore the historical context of sports ...
By REVOLT
  /  03.10.2023
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

Black love in the digital era: The secrets to making relationships work

From Michelle Obama to DJ Envy and more, we get major keys to true love ...
By REVOLT
  /  02.17.2023
View More