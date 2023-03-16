Back in February, Logic unveiled his eighth studio LP, College Park, a 17-song body of work with a wealth of assists from RZA, Fat Trel, Statik Selektah, Norah Jones, Bun B, and more. On Monday (March 13), the Maryland emcee liberated a new visual from said album for “Shimmy,” which features Joey BADA$$ and takes inspiration from a late Wu-Tang legend.

“Shimmy, shimmy, ya, b**ch, I get money like ODB, shimmy, shimmy, yeah, I’m finally eatin’ good, no EBT, shimmy, shimmy, yay, do this every day, never play, bottles on the way, sip somethin’ and stay up,” Logic raps on the song’s chorus.

The accompanying clip for the 6ix and Soundtrakk-produced standout comes courtesy of JT Clemente and brings viewers into the collaborators’ studio session. Both Logic and BADA$$ catch vibes while an animated version of ODB appears at different times throughout.

As previously reported by REVOLT, Logic recently found himself in the hot seat after performing a cover of Ice Cube’s “It Was A Good Day.” Taking to TikTok, the “Everybody” rapper defended his decision to take on the classic single.

“Everybody’s all pissed off at me because I did a f**king Ice Cube cover,” he stated. “Meanwhile, I f**kin’ texted Ice Cube and he’s like, ‘Man, keep on doing you, brother.’ Like, who gives a f**k? Who gives a f**k!”

He continued, “I should do a whole f**king album… of f**king hard-a** ’90s records and call it Logic‘s Greatest Hits, and get all them paid, and get them publishing, and take care of all the legends and the GOATs and the greats from the ‘90s.”

Press play on Logic and Joey BADA$$’ “Shimmy” video below. If you missed it, you can stream College Park in full here.