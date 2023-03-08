Back in February, Logic unleashed his College Park album, a 17-track project with features from RZA, Fat Trel, Andy Hull, Joey Bada$$, Bun B, Lil Keke, and plenty of others. Following a 10-year stint with Def Jam Records, he took a leap to the independent side and partnered with BMG for the release. Leading the way were well-received singles like “Wake Up” featuring Lucy Rose, “Highlife,” and “Paradise II” featuring Norah Jones.

Yesterday (March 7), the DMV-raised rapper officially announced he will be hitting the road for his “College Park Tour.” The journey is set to kick off on May 25 in Madison, WI, and hit major cities like Chicago, Philadelphia, Austin, and Los Angeles before coming to a close in Phoenix on June 30. He will be accompanied by special guest Juicy J on select dates. Additionally, BobbyBoy Records’ own C Dot Castro and Travis Stacey will be opening all shows.

Prior to College Park was Logic’s 2022 album, Vinyl Days, which marked both his seventh studio LP and his official return following “retirement.” The offering boasted appearances from Action Bronson, Curren$y, Russ, Wiz Khalifa, Royce da 5’9″, RZA, AZ, DJ Premier, and more across 30 tracks.

Tickets are currently on presale for Citi members through the Citi Entertainment program. They will be available to the general public beginning on Friday (March 10) at 10 a.m. local time on livenation.com

Be sure to check out the full list of dates for Logic’s forthcoming “College Park Tour” down below.

May 25 – Madison, WI

May 27 – Chicago, IL

May 28 – Detroit, MI

May 31 – Akron, OH

June 2 – Boston, MA

June 3 – Bridgeport, CT

June 4 – New York, NY

June 7 – Philadelphia, PA

June 8 – Washington, D.C.

June 10 – Charlotte, NC

June 11 – Jacksonville, FL

June 12 – New Orleans, LA

June 14 – Houston, TX

June 15 – Austin, TX

June 16 – Dallas, TX

June 19 – Denver, CO

June 20 – Salt Lake City, UT

June 22 – Seattle, WA

June 23 – Portland, OR

June 25 – San Francisco, CA

June 28 – Los Angeles, CA

June 29 San Diego, CA

June 30 -Phoenix, AZ