Photo: Paras Griffin / Contributor via Getty Images
By Regina Cho
  /  03.08.2023

Back in February, Logic unleashed his College Park album, a 17-track project with features from RZA, Fat Trel, Andy Hull, Joey Bada$$, Bun B, Lil Keke, and plenty of others. Following a 10-year stint with Def Jam Records, he took a leap to the independent side and partnered with BMG for the release. Leading the way were well-received singles like “Wake Up” featuring Lucy Rose, “Highlife,” and “Paradise II” featuring Norah Jones.

Yesterday (March 7), the DMV-raised rapper officially announced he will be hitting the road for his “College Park Tour.” The journey is set to kick off on May 25 in Madison, WI, and hit major cities like Chicago, Philadelphia, Austin, and Los Angeles before coming to a close in Phoenix on June 30. He will be accompanied by special guest Juicy J on select dates. Additionally, BobbyBoy Records’ own C Dot Castro and Travis Stacey will be opening all shows.

Prior to College Park was Logic’s 2022 album, Vinyl Days, which marked both his seventh studio LP and his official return following “retirement.” The offering boasted appearances from Action Bronson, Curren$y, Russ, Wiz Khalifa, Royce da 5’9″, RZA, AZ, DJ Premier, and more across 30 tracks.

Tickets are currently on presale for Citi members through the Citi Entertainment program. They will be available to the general public beginning on Friday (March 10) at 10 a.m. local time on livenation.com

Be sure to check out the full list of dates for Logic’s forthcoming “College Park Tour” down below.

May 25 – Madison, WI

May 27 – Chicago, IL

May 28 – Detroit, MI

May 31 – Akron, OH

June 2 – Boston, MA

June 3 – Bridgeport, CT

June 4 – New York, NY

June 7 – Philadelphia, PA

June 8 – Washington, D.C.

June 10 – Charlotte, NC

June 11 – Jacksonville, FL

June 12 – New Orleans, LA

June 14 – Houston, TX

June 15 – Austin, TX

June 16 – Dallas, TX

June 19 – Denver, CO

June 20 – Salt Lake City, UT

June 22 – Seattle, WA

June 23 – Portland, OR

June 25 – San Francisco, CA

June 28 – Los Angeles, CA

June 29 San Diego, CA

June 30 -Phoenix, AZ

 

Metro Boomin is "definitely" dropping an album with Future this year

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.08.2023

Rucci links up with Saviii 3rd for new "Flashlight" visual

By Regina Cho
  /  03.08.2023

Babyface Ray delivers new visual for "Spill My Cup"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.08.2023

Slim Thug drops off new visual for "SDS Fly"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.08.2023

Macklemore returns with new album 'BEN'

By Jon Powell
  /  03.08.2023

Lil Keed is "Self Employed" in new posthumous music video

By Regina Cho
  /  03.08.2023

El Michels Affair and Black Thought deliver "Glorious Game" visual

By Jon Powell
  /  03.08.2023

Ruff Ryders announce Ryde Out event for DMX's death anniversary

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.07.2023

Maiya The Don comes at the "Dusties" in latest single

By Regina Cho
  /  03.07.2023

Icewear Vezzo joins Gloss Up for new "From Cross Da Way" visual

By Regina Cho
  /  03.07.2023

Dreamville reacts to 'Creed III's' box office success: "The stars aligned for us"

By Regina Cho
  /  03.07.2023

Boosie BadAzz calls out "Undisputed" host Skip Bayless for Ja Morant narrative

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.07.2023

Jake Strain remains focused on "Bars & Flows" in new video

By Jon Powell
  /  03.07.2023

slowthai addresses his addictions in latest visual for "Yum"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.07.2023

Logic covers Ice Cube's "It Was A Good Day"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.07.2023
