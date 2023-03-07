It’s only been a couple of weeks since Logic delivered his eighth studio LP, College Park, and he is already treating his fans with new content. On Monday (March 6), the Maryland emcee decided to perform a cover of Ice Cube’s 1992 classic, “It Was A Good Day.” Providing listeners with more of an alternative vibe than the original, Logic can be heard harmonizing selections from Cube’s timeless tale of a typical 24 hours in Los Angeles.

“Today was like one of those fly dreams, didn’t even see a berry flashin’ from the high beams, no helicopter lookin’ for a murder, two in the morning, got the Fatburger, even saw the lights of the Goodyear Blimp, and it read, ‘Ice Cube‘s a pimp,’ drunk as h**l, but no throwin’ up, halfway home, pager blowin’ up, it was a good day…”

In the accompanying clip for Logic’s cover, the rapper stands in front of a green screen with his guitar-wielding producers as Cube’s F. Gary Gray-directed video plays in the background. At the end, Logic quips in humorous fashion, “It’s pretty authentic.”

College Park made landfall in February with 17 songs and a wealth of features from RZA, Fat Trel, ADÉ, Redman, Joey BADA$$, Norah Jones, Bun B, and more. During an interview on SiriusXM, he explained the meaning behind the album’s title, which represents an earlier part of his career.

“It takes place in 2011. And it’s a day in a life with me and my best friends,” he stated. “My boy C Dot Castro, who’s a fellow rapper… Big Lenbo, who let me stay in his basement… And then of course 6ix, my in-house producer… And it’s about all the shenanigans we get into in a day in the life, on the way from College Park to D.C. for an open mic night that I’m ‘headlining.’”

Press play on Logic’s “It Was A Good Day” cover below.