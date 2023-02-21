Photo: Paras Griffin / Contributor via Getty Images and Daniel Knighton / Contributor via Getty Images
By DJ First Class
  /  02.21.2023

Although things have turned out pretty well for Logic, imagine how his career would have shifted if he signed to his idol, Nas. The Maryland rapper took a trip down memory lane yesterday (Feb. 20) to share details about their initial encounter. In a post on his social media, he discussed the interaction, explaining that he was embarrassed over one of the lyrics from his song “Numbers.” On the record, Logic raps about drinking $100,000 wine, which caught Nas’ attention.

Sometimes, rappers may “stretch the truth” in their rhymes because it sounds good. In this case, it almost got the 33-year-old a record deal with one of Queens’ finest.

“I then find out that Nas wants to sign me. And I’m like, ‘Oh my God! This is crazy! Nas, my idol, wants to sign me!’” Logic began. “One of the first things he says … I was like, ‘Oh man, this is a nice room! You got drinks and all this stuff.’ And he’s like, ‘I ain’t got none of that $100,000 wine you be sipping on.’”

He continued: “Because I have this line in, I think it’s ‘Numbers,’ where I’m like, ‘I’m at the penthouse popping bottles of that $100,000 wine!’ Ugh, cringe! And I’m so broke. $100,000 wine? It’s like, are you joking? Like, what? But you’re on HOC. You’re on food stamps. You’re talking about $100,000 wine? You can’t even buy grapes. I thought that was cool because he’s like, reciting my own lyrics back to me.”

The time frame of the encounter is unknown, but the “what if” is something to imagine. Logic‘s song “Numbers” was one of the standout records from his fourth mixtape, Young Sinatra: Undeniable (released in 2012). In other news, his upcoming album College Park is set to be released this Friday (Feb. 24).

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Lil Durk and GloRilla join Don Toliver for new "Leave The Club" single

By Regina Cho
  /  02.21.2023

T-Pain says he saved a man's life after recording "Bartender" in resurfaced video

By DJ First Class
  /  02.21.2023

2 Chainz and Ne-Yo officially join "BMF" season 2 cast

By Regina Cho
  /  02.21.2023

Da Brat announces she is pregnant with her first child

By DJ First Class
  /  02.21.2023

Queen Latifah to host 54th annual NAACP Image Awards

By Regina Cho
  /  02.21.2023

Black Thought collaborates with BET, Benny Boom in love letter to hip hop

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.21.2023

Baby Tate releases official dance video for viral "Hey, Mickey!" track

By Regina Cho
  /  02.21.2023

Rihanna fans clap back after internet trolls claim ASAP Rocky was emasculated in 'British Vogue' shoot

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.20.2023

Uncle Murda responds on IG to Trick Daddy calling him a "clown" on his online cooking show

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.20.2023

Bktherula returns with new 'LVL5 P1' project

By Regina Cho
  /  02.20.2023

Diddy to headline the iconic Roots Picnic this summer in Philadelphia

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.20.2023

Jim Jones wants Cardi B and Fabolous to represent teams in the Mayor's Cup of Dance

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.19.2023

French Montana named the most streamed African-born artist

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.19.2023

Cam'ron reveals his mother has passed away in heartfelt tribute thanking fans

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.18.2023

NBA YoungBoy regrets missing out on the "To The Bone" video with Quavo and Takeoff

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.18.2023
View More
Tags in this article:
Tags
Logic
Nas
Rap

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Lil Durk and GloRilla join Don Toliver for new "Leave The Club" single

By Regina Cho
  /  02.21.2023

T-Pain says he saved a man's life after recording "Bartender" in resurfaced video

By DJ First Class
  /  02.21.2023

2 Chainz and Ne-Yo officially join "BMF" season 2 cast

By Regina Cho
  /  02.21.2023

Da Brat announces she is pregnant with her first child

By DJ First Class
  /  02.21.2023

Queen Latifah to host 54th annual NAACP Image Awards

By Regina Cho
  /  02.21.2023

Black Thought collaborates with BET, Benny Boom in love letter to hip hop

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.21.2023

Baby Tate releases official dance video for viral "Hey, Mickey!" track

By Regina Cho
  /  02.21.2023

Rihanna fans clap back after internet trolls claim ASAP Rocky was emasculated in 'British Vogue' shoot

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.20.2023

Uncle Murda responds on IG to Trick Daddy calling him a "clown" on his online cooking show

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.20.2023

Bktherula returns with new 'LVL5 P1' project

By Regina Cho
  /  02.20.2023

Diddy to headline the iconic Roots Picnic this summer in Philadelphia

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.20.2023

Jim Jones wants Cardi B and Fabolous to represent teams in the Mayor's Cup of Dance

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.19.2023

French Montana named the most streamed African-born artist

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.19.2023

Cam'ron reveals his mother has passed away in heartfelt tribute thanking fans

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.18.2023

NBA YoungBoy regrets missing out on the "To The Bone" video with Quavo and Takeoff

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.18.2023
View More

Trending
Big Facts

Funny Marco on his viral pranks, Kansas City & interviewing Boosie Badazz | 'Big Facts'

In the season three premiere, Funny Marco sits down with the “Big Facts” crew to ...
By REVOLT
  /  02.02.2023
The Jason Lee Show

Blueface & Chrisean Rock talk arrests, threesomes & marriage | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Blueface and Chrisean Rock appear for episode two of “The Jason Lee Show.” The controversial ...
By REVOLT
  /  01.25.2023
News

Tyler Perry denies "House of Payne" actress Cassi Davis passed away

“Cassi, you sure you not dead?” Perry asked after hearing the horrible news.
By Angel Saunders
  /  02.20.2023
Web3

Web3 | Where does the money reside for Black Web3 founders?

For this Black History Month installment of our “Web3” series, we discuss the reality of ...
By Ashley France
  /  02.03.2023
View More