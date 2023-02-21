Although things have turned out pretty well for Logic, imagine how his career would have shifted if he signed to his idol, Nas. The Maryland rapper took a trip down memory lane yesterday (Feb. 20) to share details about their initial encounter. In a post on his social media, he discussed the interaction, explaining that he was embarrassed over one of the lyrics from his song “Numbers.” On the record, Logic raps about drinking $100,000 wine, which caught Nas’ attention.

Sometimes, rappers may “stretch the truth” in their rhymes because it sounds good. In this case, it almost got the 33-year-old a record deal with one of Queens’ finest.

Maybe I’ll cop that bottle now https://t.co/kraEm7eTa4 pic.twitter.com/gkF2fE05EE — Rap Adam Sandler (@Logic301) February 20, 2023

“I then find out that Nas wants to sign me. And I’m like, ‘Oh my God! This is crazy! Nas, my idol, wants to sign me!’” Logic began. “One of the first things he says … I was like, ‘Oh man, this is a nice room! You got drinks and all this stuff.’ And he’s like, ‘I ain’t got none of that $100,000 wine you be sipping on.’”

He continued: “Because I have this line in, I think it’s ‘Numbers,’ where I’m like, ‘I’m at the penthouse popping bottles of that $100,000 wine!’ Ugh, cringe! And I’m so broke. $100,000 wine? It’s like, are you joking? Like, what? But you’re on HOC. You’re on food stamps. You’re talking about $100,000 wine? You can’t even buy grapes. I thought that was cool because he’s like, reciting my own lyrics back to me.”

The time frame of the encounter is unknown, but the “what if” is something to imagine. Logic‘s song “Numbers” was one of the standout records from his fourth mixtape, Young Sinatra: Undeniable (released in 2012). In other news, his upcoming album College Park is set to be released this Friday (Feb. 24).