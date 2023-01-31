Photo: Screenshot from Logic’s “Highlife” video
By Jon Powell
  /  01.31.2023

On Feb. 24, Logic will release his new album, titled College Park, a 17-song body of work led by the Lucy Rose-assisted “Wake Up.” As revealed in a trailer, Fat Trel, ADÉ, Norah Jones, Joey BADA$$, Statik Selektah, and Redman will be among the album’s notable features. Yesterday (Jan. 30), the Maryland emcee added to that with “Highlife,” a 6IX and Travis Stacey-produced effort that’s perfect for any smoking session:

“I said, come on down, if you don’t then I’ma have to show you, don’t overthink it, let it go, just let it happen for you, come on down, take a hit after I light it up, you know we gon’ fly after I light it up… in the mornin’, yeah, I light it up, what’s up? Yeah, you know the boy blazin’, man, know this feelin’ so amazin’, man, know the haters don’t faze ’em, man, I’m still vibin’, it’s just me and the homies and we vibin’, and every day, you know we stay high…”

For the song’s matching visual, Logic decided to recruit none other than famed filmmaker Kevin Smith, known for stoner classics like Clerks, Mallrats, and Zack and Miri Make a Porno. Here, Smith and Jason Mewes reenact their Jay and Silent Bob characters while Logic joins in on the fun, with other cameo appearances taking place throughout.

Upon its arrival, College Park will follow last year’s Vinyl Days, Logic‘s last official drop under Def Jam Records that contained 30 songs and plenty of contributions from Action Bronson, Curren$y, Russ, Wiz Khalifa, DJ Premier, Big Lenbo, The Game, Royce Da 5’9″, and more. The project peaked at No. 12 and No. 6 on Billboard‘s 200 and Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums charts, respectively. Press play on Logic’s “Highlife” video below.

