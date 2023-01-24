Back in September 2022, Pi’erre Bourne officially unveiled his latest album, Good Movie. The 23-track body of work was fully produced by Bourne and included just two features from Don Toliver and Young Nudy. Over the weekend, the New York native shared the latest offering from the album, a Latemilk-directed visual for “DJ In The Car.” The artistic new clip takes viewers all the way up into the sky as Bourne delivers some bars over his own production:

“My destiny inside of you, I can’t rest, I need you beside me too, yeah, girl, I love when I’m inside of you/ All my feelings trapped, locked in the room, right now, without me, you’re incomplete/ Nashville, you’re the only 10 I see, how it feel, yeah, going along with me? Feels so right, you’ll never wanna leave/ Yeah, when you pull up, park right by the neighbors, yeah”

Prior to Good Movie, the multihyphenate tapped in with Juicy J and shared their recent collaborative album, Space Age Pimpin’. Last year, Bourne closed out a successful series run with the fifth installment of The Life Of Pi’erre, which boasted appearances from Lil Uzi Vert, Playboi Carti, and Sharc.

In a previous interview, the “Kingdom Hall” rapper delved into how he first found his love for producing. “I didn’t get in front of the class and make a beat,” he affirms. “I went outside and I heard someone making a beat and I tried to rap to the beat. So, I’m not ever gonna be satisfied with anything based on my production. That’s ’cause the kid in me would be upset. The adult me always be like, ‘Nah, I still gotta keep going because this was not the plan.’”

Be sure to press play on Pi’erre Bourne’s brand new music video for “DJ In The Car.”