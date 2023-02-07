This month, Logic will unveil his eighth studio LP, College Park, his first since parting ways with Def Jam. In a short trailer, the Maryland rapper revealed that RZA, Fat Trel, ADÉ, Redman, Seth MacFarlane, Statik Selektah, Joey BADA$$, Lil Keke, and Bun B will be among the many featured appearances on the album.

Today (Feb. 7), fans are able to check out a new single from College Park titled “Paradise II,” which features past collaborator Norah Jones and presumably serves as a continuation of 2015’s “Paradise,” a Jesse Boykins III-assisted standout from The Incredible True Story. Produced by Conor Albert, “Paradise II” sees Logic rapping fervently about his abundant life and achievements:

“Cruisin’ through the borderlands, catch a vibe, fatherhood my hustle, nowadays I’m makin’ music on the side, I confide in the page, weed smoke fill the air, like sage, 32 my age, I spot a couple grays, feel my blood pressure raise, no longer are the days of my childhood, my priority nowadays is making sure my wife and my child good, steppin’ to me, I wish you would, lord of the rings, my bling shine like Elijah Wood, yeah, the lows be low, but the highs be good, beneath the sheets, like Elle Osili-Wood…”

College Park will follow last year’s Vinyl Days, a 30-song offering with additional contributions from Action Bronson, Curren$y, Wiz Khalifa, Royce da 5’9″, AZ, DJ Premier, The Game, and more. The project peaked at No. 12 and No. 6 on Billboard‘s 200 and Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums charts, respectively. Since then, he liberated his first instrumental offering, PEANUTS, which showcased his skills as a burgeoning producer across 20 impressive instrumentals.

Press play on Logic and Norah Jones’ “Paradise II” below. College Park officially makes landfall Feb. 24.