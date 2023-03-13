Photo: Paras Griffin / Contributor via Getty Images
By Regina Cho
  /  03.13.2023

On March 6, Logic decided to treat fans with a cover of Ice Cube’s 1992 classic, “It Was A Good Day.” He opted for a more alternative route for his rendition, as he enlisted the assistance of a live band to back up his laid back delivery. The reactions to the release were polarizing and drew a fair amount of criticism, including from O’Shea Jackson Jr. who tweeted, “I respect logic. I think he can rap. And that’s all I really need. But bruh, if [I] ever hear you sing about my mother again, it’s gone be a misunderstanding.”

Yesterday (March 12), Logic posted a TikTok in response to the backlash, where he revealed that Ice Cube himself gave him the stamp of approval. “You know it’s funny you should say that,” he said when one fan suggested a full album of covers. “Because I thought about doing that. Wouldn’t that be cool? Everybody’s all pissed off at me because I did a f**king Ice Cube cover. Meanwhile, I f**kin’ texted Ice Cube and he’s like, ‘Man, keep on doing you brother.’ Like, who gives a f**k? Who gives a f**k!”

Back in February, the DMV-raised rapper unleashed his College Park album, a 17-track project with features from RZA, Fat Trel, Andy Hull, Joey Bada$$, Bun B, Lil Keke, and plenty of others. Following a 10-year stint with Def Jam Records, he took a leap to the independent side and partnered with BMG for the release. Leading the way were well-received singles like “Wake Up” featuring Lucy Rose, “Highlife,” and “Paradise II” featuring Norah Jones.

Check out Logic’s Ice Cube-approved cover of “It Was A Good Day” down below.

