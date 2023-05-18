Today (May 18), Dave East unloads a new visual for “Feel Like,” which features Katt Rockell. Produced by Buda & Grandz, the emotionally charged cut sees the Harlem emcee rapping about street life, women, and his mental health.

“To live this life, I roll them dice, I caught them flights, I miss my kids, smokin’ everywhere like Wiz, might put a switch up on this SIG, in this game, I know it’s rigged, duckin’ rats and all these pigs, it is what it is, never show no weakness through no fear, I’m the captain in it, talkin’ ’bout that actress, I’m relaxin’ in it, jumpin’ through the crib like Melvin in it, I be backwards in it, f**k them n**gas, energy switched up, used to smoke backwoods wit’ us, dyin’ to play the club wit’ us, them n**gas wasn’t trappin’ wit’ us…”

Directed by StreetHeat’s William Caballero, the accompanying clip shows East delivering his rhymes from in front of a massive Nipsey Hussle mural. He can also be spotted hitting up a barbershop and other locations within his hometown.

“Feel Like” is taken from last April’s Book of David (Deluxe), which was originally released in 2022 alongside DJ Drama. Altogether, the project contains 26 dope cuts and additional contributions from Derrick Milano, Millyz, Styles P, Berner, B-Real, and the late Kiing Shooter. Months prior to the initial arrival of Book of David, fans were treated to the equally dope HDIGH, which boasted high profile collaborations alongside Musiq Soulchild, Method Man, Anthony Hamilton, Trae Tha Truth, Benny The Butcher, and more.

Press play on Dave East’s “Feel Like” video below. Given the steady flow of loose singles like “Thiccer Than Water” with Uncle Murda, “Above Water,” and “Naughty” with Young Chris, it’s hopeful that a new project isn’t too far into the distance.