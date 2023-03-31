Photo: Allen Berezovsky / Contributor via Getty Images
By Angel Saunders
  /  03.31.2023

As previously reported by REVOLT, on March 31, 2019, Nipsey Hussle — born Ermias Asghedom — was tragically gunned down in front of The Marathon Clothing Store, a business he opened in the neighborhood he grew up in. The murder was committed at the hands of ​​Eric R. Holder Jr., a man the Grammy winner had grown up with. His senseless and untimely death rattled the community.

Today (March 31), Hussle’s longtime partner and mother of his youngest son, Lauren London, penned an emotional tribute to the “Grinding All My Life” artist on social media. “I hold my breath all of March knowing I have to face the memory of the day you transitioned. Holding on to ancient wisdom, but the pain is the pain and nothing was ever the same,” the You People actress began in an Instagram post. She continued, “Eternal Being, Ermias Asghedom. I love you.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lauren London (@laurenlondon)

London added an excerpt from Baha’i Sacred Writings: “To consider that after the death of the body, the spirit perishes is like imagining that a bird in a cage will be destroyed if the cage is broken, though the bird has nothing to fear from the destruction of the cage. Our body is like the cage, and the spirit is like the bird. We see that without the cage this bird flies in the world of sleep; therefore, if the cage becomes broken, the bird will continue and exist. Its feelings will be even more powerful, its perceptions greater, and its happiness increased. In truth, from hell, it reaches a paradise of delights because for the thankful birds, there is no paradise greater than freedom.” London and Hussle share 6-year-old Kross Asghedom. He also has a daughter, 14-year-old Emani Asghedom from a previous relationship.

On Feb. 22, Superior Court Judge H. Clay Jacke II sentenced Holder to 60 years to life for Hussle’s death. London did not attend the trial. Throughout the years, many came to know and love the “Victory Lap” rapper as “Neighborhood Nip” for the hands-on work he did to restore his community, as well as his activism efforts. He was 33 years old at the time of his passing.

See more tributes to Nipsey Hussle below.

