Before his tragic death in March 2019, Nipsey Hussle preached the gospel of ownership to his fans and followers. Four years after his death, his young children are being given a chance at entrepreneurship themselves. On Tuesday (March 14), Nip’s brother and business partner, Blacc Sam, stopped by the “Earn Your Leisure” podcast and spoke about the future of The Marathon Clothing brick-and-mortar store in south Los Angeles.

Sam shared that the late rapper’s 14-year old daughter, Emani Asghedom, and 6-year-old son Kross Asghedom are being given ownership of the store and permission to do with it what they please in the future. He noted that it would help prepare them for the future and reinforce the value of owning real estate and property. In addition to the rights to The Marathon Clothing, Nip’s kids are also set to receive $1 million each when they are of age.

“When I say we own it, it’s in Hussle’s kids’ names,” Sam explained. “This is something their father worked for, and that they own, and that’s important to me. Also, just having a brick and mortar once again reinforced what Hussle told us and taught us.”

“Whether your s**t boomin’ online [or not], just having that brick and mortar and being able to pass it down through the family, I think is important,” he added.

The Marathon Clothing opened its doors at the corner of Crenshaw Blvd. and Slauson Ave. in June 2017. Hussle was standing outside the store on March 31, 2019 when he was murdered in the parking lot in a drive-by shooting. Since then, the physical shop has been closed and remains a memorial to the Grammy-winning MC, but it maintains an online store. His convicted killer, Eric Holder Jr., was sentenced to 60 years in prison in February 2023.

Since her father’s death, Emani has honored his legacy in various ways, including sharing her love for him at her elementary school graduation just three months after his death. “I want to begin by sharing my thankfulness for my mom for believing in me, and my dad, for always being there for me,” she said. At his memorial service in April 2019, Emani took the mic to pay tribute to her dad but was overcome with emotion, with her then-2-year-old brother Kross taking over and speaking jibberish to the crowd.