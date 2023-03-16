Photo: David Crotty / Contributor via Getty Images
By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.16.2023

Before his tragic death in March 2019, Nipsey Hussle preached the gospel of ownership to his fans and followers. Four years after his death, his young children are being given a chance at entrepreneurship themselves. On Tuesday (March 14), Nip’s brother and business partner, Blacc Sam, stopped by the “Earn Your Leisure” podcast and spoke about the future of The Marathon Clothing brick-and-mortar store in south Los Angeles.

Sam shared that the late rapper’s 14-year old daughter, Emani Asghedom, and 6-year-old son Kross Asghedom are being given ownership of the store and permission to do with it what they please in the future. He noted that it would help prepare them for the future and reinforce the value of owning real estate and property. In addition to the rights to The Marathon Clothing, Nip’s kids are also set to receive $1 million each when they are of age.

“When I say we own it, it’s in Hussle’s kids’ names,” Sam explained. “This is something their father worked for, and that they own, and that’s important to me. Also, just having a brick and mortar once again reinforced what Hussle told us and taught us.”

“Whether your s**t boomin’ online [or not], just having that brick and mortar and being able to pass it down through the family, I think is important,” he added.

The Marathon Clothing opened its doors at the corner of Crenshaw Blvd. and Slauson Ave. in June 2017. Hussle was standing outside the store on March 31, 2019 when he was murdered in the parking lot in a drive-by shooting. Since then, the physical shop has been closed and remains a memorial to the Grammy-winning MC, but it maintains an online store. His convicted killer, Eric Holder Jr., was sentenced to 60 years in prison in February 2023.

Since her father’s death, Emani has honored his legacy in various ways, including sharing her love for him at her elementary school graduation just three months after his death. “I want to begin by sharing my thankfulness for my mom for believing in me, and my dad, for always being there for me,” she said. At his memorial service in April 2019, Emani took the mic to pay tribute to her dad but was overcome with emotion, with her then-2-year-old brother Kross taking over and speaking jibberish to the crowd.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Trapland Pat and Lil Toe “Keep It Goin” on new single

By Regina Cho
  /  03.16.2023

Deante' Hitchcock drops off new "Drunk AF" single

By Regina Cho
  /  03.16.2023

Posthumous Coolio album titled ‘LONG LIVE COOLIO' is officially in the works

By Regina Cho
  /  03.16.2023

GloRilla shares new 'Anyways, Life’s Great… Bonus Edition' EP

By Regina Cho
  /  03.16.2023

Meek Mill and Rick Ross preview "Jordan Year" single during studio session

By Jon Powell
  /  03.16.2023

Jim Jones provides a "Status Update" in latest visual

By Jon Powell
  /  03.16.2023

Amanda Seales says suggesting Halle Bailey break up with DDG was just a joke

By Tabie Germain
  /  03.16.2023

Diddy on why he's pursuing ownership in BET: "It’s time for BET to be Black-owned again"

By Regina Cho
  /  03.16.2023

Logic and Joey BADASS team up in "Shimmy" visual

By Jon Powell
  /  03.16.2023

Young M.A addresses speculation about her health, reveals she was hospitalized

By Jon Powell
  /  03.16.2023

Omar Epps revisits Tupac prank from their time filming 'Juice'

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.15.2023

DaBaby recruits Anthony Hamilton for "BLANK"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.15.2023

DJ Khaled teases new golf show on social media

By Jon Powell
  /  03.15.2023

Pharrell Williams announces 2023 Something In The Water festival lineup

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.15.2023

Westside Boogie surprises fans with 'Live At The Novo' EP

By Jon Powell
  /  03.15.2023
View More
Choose your Vibe (Optional)
By clicking subscribe, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Tags in this article:
Tags
Nipsey Hussle
Rap
Choose your Vibe (Optional)
By clicking subscribe, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Trapland Pat and Lil Toe “Keep It Goin” on new single

By Regina Cho
  /  03.16.2023

Deante' Hitchcock drops off new "Drunk AF" single

By Regina Cho
  /  03.16.2023

Posthumous Coolio album titled ‘LONG LIVE COOLIO' is officially in the works

By Regina Cho
  /  03.16.2023

GloRilla shares new 'Anyways, Life’s Great… Bonus Edition' EP

By Regina Cho
  /  03.16.2023

Meek Mill and Rick Ross preview "Jordan Year" single during studio session

By Jon Powell
  /  03.16.2023

Jim Jones provides a "Status Update" in latest visual

By Jon Powell
  /  03.16.2023

Amanda Seales says suggesting Halle Bailey break up with DDG was just a joke

By Tabie Germain
  /  03.16.2023

Diddy on why he's pursuing ownership in BET: "It’s time for BET to be Black-owned again"

By Regina Cho
  /  03.16.2023

Logic and Joey BADASS team up in "Shimmy" visual

By Jon Powell
  /  03.16.2023

Young M.A addresses speculation about her health, reveals she was hospitalized

By Jon Powell
  /  03.16.2023

Omar Epps revisits Tupac prank from their time filming 'Juice'

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.15.2023

DaBaby recruits Anthony Hamilton for "BLANK"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.15.2023

DJ Khaled teases new golf show on social media

By Jon Powell
  /  03.15.2023

Pharrell Williams announces 2023 Something In The Water festival lineup

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.15.2023

Westside Boogie surprises fans with 'Live At The Novo' EP

By Jon Powell
  /  03.15.2023
View More

Trending
Maconomics

It's never too early to get the bag | 'Maconomics'

In REVOLT’s season five premiere of “Maconomics,” host Ross Mac shares some financial tips for ...
By REVOLT
  /  02.20.2023
Maconomics

Building a budget for uncertain times | 'Maconomics'

Ross Mac is back with an all-new episode of “Maconomics.” For this installment, the host ...
By REVOLT
  /  03.06.2023
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

The history of Black people in competitive sports and the continuation of "Black Firsts" in 2023

In an all new “REVOLT Black News Weekly,” we explore the historical context of sports ...
By REVOLT
  /  03.10.2023
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

Black love in the digital era: The secrets to making relationships work

From Michelle Obama to DJ Envy and more, we get major keys to true love ...
By REVOLT
  /  02.17.2023
View More