Tonight (March 14), the latest episode of Rashad Bilal and Troy Millings’ “Earn Your Leisure” podcast made its debut featuring the All Money In team. The conversation shed light on the business practices, lessons, and more behind the success of the Nipsey Hussle-backed brand. “Our All Money In interview featuring Blacc Sam, Cobby Supreme, BH, and Pacman will premiere on our YouTube channel and all audio outlets today at 5 p.m. PT, 8 p.m. ET,” read a tweet from the EYL team. “Another classic!”

During the interview, Hussle’s brother, Sam, delved into the process behind opening up a second store location for The Marathon Clothing. “For us, with store number two, it was important that we came to Fairfax or Melrose. I think when we were about to open the first store… Hussle wanted to make sure the first one was on Crenshaw and Slauson. In looking for a new spot, we looked all up and down Fairfax and no one would lease to us. Roc Nation tapped in with us and lent us their top real estate person. He came in and said, ‘Look, I’ma find y’all a building…'”

Blacc Sam then spoke about how the building they were presented with wasn’t in the location they wanted at first, but after seeing the layout, he knew it was the one. “I wasn’t really sold but as soon as I walked upstairs, I seen the vision. He had the elevator in here, the jacuzzi on the rooftop. I’m amazed like, ‘What the f**k?’ This is God. This is us. He was selling it damn near half off,” he continued.

According to the episode’s official description, elsewhere in the conversation, listeners can expect insight about “the legacy of Nipsey Hussle, branding, the formation of All Money In, LA gentrification, the Marathon brand, Puma and Roc Nation partnerships, and more.” Previous guests who have been featured on the show are Steve Harvey, Carter Cofield, Davido, and more.

Be sure to tune into the newest episode of “Earn Your Leisure” down below.