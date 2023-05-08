Photo: Screenshot from Dave East and Young Chris’ “Naughty” video
By Jon Powell
  /  05.08.2023

Dave East and Young Chris are looking to get the summer started early. On Friday (May 5), the NYC-Philly duo liberated a new single titled “Naughty,” a reference to the song’s sampling of the Naughty By Nature classic “Uptown Anthem.” The upbeat production is perfect for East’s opening verse about his plans for the warmer weather months.

“He back on it, 100 packs of weed back on ’em, black F&N match the Nike ski mask on him, trapped all night, Givenchy, big Jeep back on ’em, drop an album, couple videos, then we back tourin’, bust her a** a couple times, s**t, then she back snorin’, baggin’ up that ‘Fu-Gee-La,’ my n**ga, we had Lauryn, if it’s no guns allowed, I promise we not goin’, album ’bout to drop again, that n**ga East got motion, rarely see the block get dry, my n**ga, we had lotion, throw a party for the smokers, cooked out while they loaded…”

Directed by DevKamara, the accompanying clip for “Naughty” brings viewers to East‘s From The Deli shop in Harlem, where he shows off a yellow Lamborghini Huracán EVO Spyder, plays host to Chris, and parties with a large gathering of loved ones on the block. Naughty By Nature’s Vin Rock also makes a cameo appearance.

Back in November of 2022, East blessed the masses with his most recent body of work, Book Of David, a collaborative effort with DJ Drama and Buda & Grandz. That project initially contained 17 songs and appearances from Berner, Katt Rockell, Mama Buda, and the late Kiing Shooter. Back in April of this year, the “Type Of Time” rapper delivered a deluxe edition of Book Of David with nine extra cuts and assists from Millyz, Styles P, B-Real, and more. Press play on Dave East and Young Chris’ “Naughty” video below.

