Dave East and Young Chris are looking to get the summer started early. On Friday (May 5), the NYC-Philly duo liberated a new single titled “Naughty,” a reference to the song’s sampling of the Naughty By Nature classic “Uptown Anthem.” The upbeat production is perfect for East’s opening verse about his plans for the warmer weather months.
“He back on it, 100 packs of weed back on ’em, black F&N match the Nike ski mask on him, trapped all night, Givenchy, big Jeep back on ’em, drop an album, couple videos, then we back tourin’, bust her a** a couple times, s**t, then she back snorin’, baggin’ up that ‘Fu-Gee-La,’ my n**ga, we had Lauryn, if it’s no guns allowed, I promise we not goin’, album ’bout to drop again, that n**ga East got motion, rarely see the block get dry, my n**ga, we had lotion, throw a party for the smokers, cooked out while they loaded…”
Directed by DevKamara, the accompanying clip for “Naughty” brings viewers to East‘s From The Deli shop in Harlem, where he shows off a yellow Lamborghini Huracán EVO Spyder, plays host to Chris, and parties with a large gathering of loved ones on the block. Naughty By Nature’s Vin Rock also makes a cameo appearance.
Back in November of 2022, East blessed the masses with his most recent body of work, Book Of David, a collaborative effort with DJ Drama and Buda & Grandz. That project initially contained 17 songs and appearances from Berner, Katt Rockell, Mama Buda, and the late Kiing Shooter. Back in April of this year, the “Type Of Time” rapper delivered a deluxe edition of Book Of David with nine extra cuts and assists from Millyz, Styles P, B-Real, and more. Press play on Dave East and Young Chris’ “Naughty” video below.
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
Listen to Skillibeng's latest single "Coke Part II"
Belly drops off new visual for "Ambiance"
DaBaby returns with new 'CALL DA FIREMAN' EP
Chris Brown gets active in new "Talm' Bout" video
Tion Wayne travels the world in "Healing" visual
IDK officially reveals new ‘F65’ album
Trending
Doctors advise Jamie Foxx to decrease his stress ahead of being discharged from the hospital
A source told ‘People’ that Jamie Foxx’s health scare is no longer considered life-threatening.
"Power Book II: Ghost's" Lauren plays checkmate with Effie and Twitter says it's giving 'Baby Boy' vibes
“Lauren definitely watched ‘Baby Boy’ before she got in that car to surprise Effie!” one Twitter user wrote about the “Power Book II: Ghost” scene.
Protesters demand expulsion of white University of Wisconsin student seen in disturbing racist video
University of Wisconsin officials disagree with the student’s views, but claim their hands are legally tied.
Coco Jones and Chlöe Bailey linking up has Twitter asking for an early Christmas present — an R&B collaboration
On Wednesday (May 3), Coco Jones stepped out to support Chlöe Bailey on her “In Pieces Tour.”