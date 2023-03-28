Photo: Cover art for Dave East’s “Above Water” single
By Regina Cho
  /  03.28.2023

Back in November of 2022, Dave East unveiled his most recent album, Book of David, a 17-song body of work hosted by DJ Drama. Behind the boards for most of the tracks was production duo Buda & Grandz, and fans have also been able to enjoy visuals for offerings like “No Promo,” “Seen A Lot,” and “Through The Fire.”

Over the weekend, the Harlem rapper returned with his latest follow-up, a brand new track titled “Above Water.” The offering features an expertly layered beat by Westtopher that serves as the perfect bed for East’s introspective bars. On the song, he raps about his humble beginnings and how he found his motivation:

“I couldn’t picture me performin’ on them corner store mornings, the streets still excite you, honestly, the media got borin’ (Borin’)/ We be out tourin’, plenty trees keep me out soarin’, BB’s on foreigns, Harlem n**ga breeze through my morass (Huh)/ I speak with the homeless, I relate to people that’s lonely, I’m here without comma, I feel like Sensei in these moments (Nah)/ Who got you open mama? Tote a llama with no persona (No)”

Prior to Book of David, the “Said What I Said” rapper shared HDIGH (or How Did I Get Here?). That project boasted appearances from Method Man, Musiq Soulchild, Anthony Hamilton, Benny The Butcher, Steven Young, and plenty others across nine tracks. Months later, he would circle back to present its official deluxe upgrade, expanding the album to 13 total songs and adding on features from Peedi Crakk, Lyrivelli, and more.

Outside of his releases, East can be heard dropping guest verses on recent tracks like “Blood in the Sky” by Millyz, “Up It” by Sns and Jim Jones, “NY Is Killing Me” by Nems, and more.

Be sure to press play on Dave East’s brand new “Above Water” single down below.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Elderly woman arrested for $77 trash bill receives home renovation from Trae Tha Truth

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.28.2023

Jay Critch is wasting no "Minutes" in latest visual

By Regina Cho
  /  03.28.2023

Here's how to watch Dreamville Festival 2023 live this weekend

By Regina Cho
  /  03.28.2023

Damson Idris says JAY-Z helped him get his green card: "He’s always supported me"

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.28.2023

Megan Thee Stallion and Mariah Carey to headline 2023 LA Pride in the Park

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.28.2023

Peezy, Babyface Ray, Icewear Vezzo, and Skilla Baby connect for "2 Million Up" remix

By Jon Powell
  /  03.28.2023

Coi Leray joins Busta Rhymes for "Players (DJ Saige Remix)"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.28.2023

Larry June and The Alchemist deliver "Porsches in Spanish" single

By Jon Powell
  /  03.28.2023

Latto sets the iHeartRadio Music Awards on fire as she ties for Best New Hip Hop Artist

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.28.2023

Boosie Badazz pleads for loyalty in new "Please Hold Me Down" visual

By Regina Cho
  /  03.28.2023

Lil Uzi Vert brings "Just Wanna Rock" to "The Tonight Show"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.28.2023

03 Greedo makes his official return with new ‘Halfway There’ mixtape

By Regina Cho
  /  03.28.2023

Queen Latifah, Juelz Santana, and more star in DJ Drama's 'I'm Really Like That' promo

By Jon Powell
  /  03.28.2023

Swizz Beatz gifts Alicia Keys Mercedes-Maybach designed by Virgil Abloh for her birthday

By Oumou Fofana
  /  03.27.2023

Lil Wayne jokingly disputes his $150 million Google net worth: "I don't have a cent close to that"

By Oumou Fofana
  /  03.27.2023
View More
Choose your Vibe (Optional)
By clicking subscribe, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Tags in this article:
Tags
Dave East
Rap
Singles
Choose your Vibe (Optional)
By clicking subscribe, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Elderly woman arrested for $77 trash bill receives home renovation from Trae Tha Truth

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.28.2023

Jay Critch is wasting no "Minutes" in latest visual

By Regina Cho
  /  03.28.2023

Here's how to watch Dreamville Festival 2023 live this weekend

By Regina Cho
  /  03.28.2023

Damson Idris says JAY-Z helped him get his green card: "He’s always supported me"

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.28.2023

Megan Thee Stallion and Mariah Carey to headline 2023 LA Pride in the Park

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.28.2023

Peezy, Babyface Ray, Icewear Vezzo, and Skilla Baby connect for "2 Million Up" remix

By Jon Powell
  /  03.28.2023

Coi Leray joins Busta Rhymes for "Players (DJ Saige Remix)"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.28.2023

Larry June and The Alchemist deliver "Porsches in Spanish" single

By Jon Powell
  /  03.28.2023

Latto sets the iHeartRadio Music Awards on fire as she ties for Best New Hip Hop Artist

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.28.2023

Boosie Badazz pleads for loyalty in new "Please Hold Me Down" visual

By Regina Cho
  /  03.28.2023

Lil Uzi Vert brings "Just Wanna Rock" to "The Tonight Show"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.28.2023

03 Greedo makes his official return with new ‘Halfway There’ mixtape

By Regina Cho
  /  03.28.2023

Queen Latifah, Juelz Santana, and more star in DJ Drama's 'I'm Really Like That' promo

By Jon Powell
  /  03.28.2023

Swizz Beatz gifts Alicia Keys Mercedes-Maybach designed by Virgil Abloh for her birthday

By Oumou Fofana
  /  03.27.2023

Lil Wayne jokingly disputes his $150 million Google net worth: "I don't have a cent close to that"

By Oumou Fofana
  /  03.27.2023
View More

Trending
The Jason Lee Show

Amber Riley on her "Glee" fame, growing up in Compton & dealing with anxiety | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Amber Riley appears on this all-new episode of “The Jason Lee Show” for a juicy ...
By REVOLT
  /  03.01.2023
Big Facts

Funny Marco on his viral pranks, Kansas City & interviewing Boosie Badazz | 'Big Facts'

In the season three premiere, Funny Marco sits down with the “Big Facts” crew to ...
By REVOLT
  /  02.02.2023
The Jason Lee Show

Blueface & Chrisean Rock talk arrests, threesomes & marriage | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Blueface and Chrisean Rock appear for episode two of “The Jason Lee Show.” The controversial ...
By REVOLT
  /  01.25.2023
Maconomics

Lowering the cost of higher education | 'Maconomics'

“Maconomics” host Ross Mac checks in with a Jackson State University Cricket Wireless campus ambassador ...
By REVOLT
  /  03.20.2023
View More